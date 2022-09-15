We told you about The Mystics last month, when we only knew about the film adaptations that were in the works in Hollywood. But what about the survival horror games themselves? Now that the game is about to be revealed at TGS, we re-interviewed Pentakill Studios CEO David Lorenzo at Gamepolis earlier this summer for some more interesting and even supernatural tidbits.

“Arguably, yes,” Lorenzo admits, when we compare protagonist Alan to a creepy version of Simon Baker’s The Psycho. “For us, a mystic is a person who is able to interact with what we call another side, an alternate reality, in contact with spirits, ghosts…a way of life is one that carries out rituals based on different cultures and religions People, yes, it can be said. It’s a good definition”.

Now, here’s when it gets a little creepy:

“It’s not by our city (inspired by Valladolid), but the real thing is that a real guy gave me the idea of ​​a mystic,” when asked if it was all based on real places , books or events, David said. “I know these things are weird, but I met someone who was able to talk to the dead like a medium, and he actually collected data from the dead: first name, last name…I think that’s what triggered the initial concept “

“Yeah, I think we have two important things,” he added at the end of the game loop. “The first thing isa pendulum, which I think is something different from other horror video games. We have five unique mechanics around the pendulum, we don’t want to fight enemies, the mechanics are just to discover more about the game. The second thing, and related, is the narrative. I think we have a great and cool, and original script behind the game, and that’s what we want players to know, revealing the story behind it.

Play the interview to learn more about the balance between action and storytelling, or why you chose Unreal Engine 5.Currently in the process of signing a publisher, Mystics will be released inTokyo Game Show 2022It was presented as a playable demo on Netflix, and then planned for release on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC in early 2024.