A realistic assessment of the AI ​​bullshit factory

Piqd colleague Jannis Brühl yesterday recommended an article by James Vincent on The Verge that deals with the alleged littering of the internet with generative AI content. Casey Newton writes similarly on his blog The Platformer, and while I don’t want to downplay the seeming problem of a flood of synthetic content, I do think the web has been exposed to a flood of machine-optimized and low-quality content for a long time. Funnily enough, just a few days ago, The Verge published a text about exactly this: Like the “SEO arms race has left Google and the web drowning in garbage text”.

In a comment under Jannis’ link recommendation I wrote:

Yes, automating the bullshit is an issue due to easy scaling, but I’m more than certain that just like SEO crap and spam, we’ll find mechanisms that only marginally affect the human conversation on the web.

It’s a bit like the much-described flood of disinformation caused by the democratization of publishing or the legendary social bots: Yes, there are a lot of them and no, most of them have almost no impact.

In other words: AI lowers the costs of bullshit production again, but the costs of production were never the bottleneck, but the distribution costs to get into your feed, and that requires attention and there is only in the very rarest of cases for bullshit.

Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan from AI-Snakeoil have now written a long article for Columbia University about the realistic impact of synthetic content in social media and also come to the conclusion that while AI further reduces the costs of bullshit production, the bottleneck to successful impact but still is human psychology.

From there, they identify forms of synthetic content that are already having a detrimental effect and are pushing for political regulation: non-consensual deepfakes and voice-cloning scams. Women are already being put under pressure with synthetic nude photos and pensioners are being robbed of their savings with fake votes. These dangers are real, are already having an effect, and mimetic open source AI systems actually create new threat scenarios in these cases.

They also mention AI photo filters, which can optimize every picture in every imaginable way with one click, including a realistic journey back in time to the teenage years. The psychological impact of such democratized editing options for our visual worlds is already foreseeable: a year ago I published a study here on how photo filters are already driving up the numbers for cosmetic surgery because they change the way we perceive our own faces. The effect of AI-enhanced, visual one-click wish machines could be even greater, especially with regard to virtual and augmented reality.

In addition, the debate about AI content allegedly poisoning the web obscures other economically toxic effects of AI development: the illusion of cognitive algorithms is created by a new class of workers who create the data sets for starvation wages abroad on which the new miracle machines be trained.

With all the warnings about an alleged flood of AI-generated SEO bullshit, let’s not forget that SEO bullshit and spam has always been a problem but hasn’t really impacted human conversation on the web, and that the debate surrounding this alleged flood obscures the view of economic problems and the more subtle, psychologically damaging effects.