On the train that takes me to Milan the passengers they all have a smartphone in their hands: it is now a common scene, even on the metro the same happens. I have one too, where I read the news on the global smartphone crisis. Sales figures in July, August and September confirm a decline that began more than a year ago e forecasts say it will still last. The market is back to 2014 levels. I don’t know if that’s really bad news.

We all have a smartphone in Italy and in other advanced economies. The point is, we don’t change it every year anymore. Yes, maybe the latest model does something more, the photos are even more defined, the processor is faster, the color brighter. But it is no longer enough for us to change smartphones every year. A little is the economic crisis that is making itself felt, a little is that perhaps we have grown up. We have changed status symbols. A few days ago, however, a new smartphone arrived at home: an iPhone. It was in an elegant package, complete with a charging cable that Apple now sells separately; it also had 12 months warranty included. Only it wasn’t new, it was refurbished. It was as good as new and cost half as much. If you don’t formalize yourself for a few scratches, which you can hide under the cover, you also pay much less.

That smartphone is part of a market that is growing in triple digits, that of used phones. There are several startups in Europe that provide a complete service: the best known is called Swappie, it is Finnish and last year it was the company that grew the most in Europe. This choice is also good for the planet: a refurbished mobile phone powers the circular economy, pollutes much less. The small imperfections should not be hidden under the cover should be highlighted: a refurbished phone it is the status symbol of a better planet.