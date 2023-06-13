“Structured Cabling 2022 recognized Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure as a reliable player in the German data center market. Rosenberger OSI is a company expert of fiber optic connections, cabling solutions and infrastructure services. The British BSRIA, which provides specialized services in the field of construction and building technology, as a non-profit association with more than 650 member companies, provides the associated services. All profits generated are reinvested in the association’s research programme, which aims to develop best practice guidelines.

Many countries under review

The comprehensive research looked at a total of 16 countries from 2022 to early 2023, including the United States, Brazil, China, Germany, the United Kingdom and France. The 2021 data includes 7 countries such as Canada, Australia and Spain, while the 2020 data covers countries such as Japan, the Netherlands and Russia. Overall, the results provided a comprehensive analysis of the global market.

Despite everything, the cabling market is growing

The study showed that the German structured cabling market grew by more than 10% in 2022, both quantitatively and qualitatively. While the market initially benefited from the lifting of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions, growth was again impacted by geopolitical events such as the war in Ukraine. Manufacturers have faced problems of supplying which impacted production and sales. Persistent inflationary pressure was further exacerbated by supply chain problems, leading to repeated price hikes.

German data center market: a reliable player arrives

Despite all these challenges, the data center market has continued to experience solid growth and has overtaken the LAN market, albeit by a smaller margin than in previous years. Rosenberger OSI reconfirms itself as the leader in the German data center market. Despite the very competitive scenario of the German structured cabling market, highlighted by the study with a large number of strong players, Rosenberger OSI has once again conquered the first position and establishes itself as the leader in the data center and fiber optic connections sector.

The winning characteristics of a reliable player



This accomplishment underscores the company’s excellent position in the industry and its ability to deliver innovative data center solutions. The decisive factors were the revenues generated in 2022, the completed projects and the consistently guaranteed supply capacity thanks to reliable supply chains.