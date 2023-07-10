A Review of the Asus Tianxuan X 2023: Testing Game Performance at 2K Resolution

Title: Asus Tianxuan X 2023: A Powerful and Stylish Choice for Gamers and Professionals

Introduction:

In the world of gaming and professional computing, having a reliable and high-performing host is essential. Asus Tianxuan X 2023, with its sleek design and impressive specifications, is gaining popularity among students and professionals alike. This article aims to test the performance of this host in running seven popular large-scale standalone games at 2K resolution.

Design and Specifications:

The Asus Tianxuan X 2023 boasts an elegant design, with an “X”-shaped gap structure and hidden RGB lighting. The machine is compact, measuring 160mm in length, 318.9mm in width, and 367.8mm in height, with a weight of 5.59kg. The front panel features the illuminated “Tianxuan” logo, creating a calm and low-key appearance. On the right side, stickers with selected content appeal to the preferences of young users.

At the back of the host, users will find PS/2 keyboard and mouse interfaces, a wired network port, USB ports, audio ports, HDMI and DP ports, and a wireless network card antenna output port. The Asus Tianxuan X 2023 also includes rare Type C ports on the top, offering convenient connectivity with external devices such as mobile solid-state drives and mobile phones.

Performance and Gaming Experience:

Equipped with an i5-13400F processor, a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of memory, Asus Tianxuan X 2023 offers a balanced configuration for gaming and professional work. The GeForce RTX 3060, with its single fan design and fixed bracket for stability, ensures optimal performance without damage during transportation. The dual solid-state slots, including PCIe4.0, provide ample storage options.

The Asus Tianxuan X 2023 features impressive lighting effects and customization options. The Altron Center allows users to sync the lights between the monitor, keyboard, mouse, earphone, and chassis. With 8 lighting effect presets and the option to download Aura Creator for more ways to customize, users can personalize their gaming experience.

Performance tests were conducted on popular games like The Witcher 3, Elden Ring, King of Fighters 15, and the Subway Leaves. The Asus Tianxuan X 2023 performed admirably, as it smoothly ran these games at 2K resolution and high quality settings, maintaining frame rates above 60 frames per second. The host’s performance and heat dissipation capabilities were particularly impressive when running games in enhanced mode.

Conclusion:

The Asus Tianxuan X 2023 stands out as a powerful and stylish gaming and professional computing host. Its compact design, high-quality specifications, and impressive performance make it a preferred choice for students and professionals in the market.

With its advanced lighting effects, customization options, and ability to smoothly run demanding games at 2K resolution, Asus Tianxuan X 2023 provides an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. Considering its solid performance and versatility, it is a highly recommended choice for those seeking a reliable and cost-effective host for both gaming and professional work.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

