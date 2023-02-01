Welcome to San Francisco, California, where the self-driving taxi service (with the electric Jaguar i-Pace) by Waymo, the Alphabet (Google) group company dedicated to the mobility of tomorrow, has just opened to the public. This is where the “Hello, Silicon Valley” series starts, our journey into the future, among ideas, visionaries, but also the difficulties and contradictions of the world cradle of innovation.

It starts from a story: that of a steering wheel that turns by itself and of the man who relies on the car to navigate the chaos of a city’s traffic. To tell it an Italian engineer, Andrea Vaccaro, 40 years old, from Genoa, 2 children and now 10 years of life in Silicon Valley. He is responsible for the safety of Waymo vehicles, the company which is one of the world leaders in the field of autonomous driving, and which after years of testing in suburban areas or with safety drivers, such as General Motors’ competitor Cruise, has now had the green light from the State of California for trials with paying public on board. After San Francisco he will arrive in Los Angeles. Then he who knows. There are some experiments in Europe, but the bureaucracy is much more complex to deal with. “But in a few years I hope that we will also move like this on Italian roads” says Andrea hopefully.

Read: “Ciao Silicon Valley”, the new Italian Tech webseries that talks about the future

by Giulia Destefanis