A round A of 9 million euros for the blue tech company WSense

Born as a spinoff of the Sapienza University of Rome, the scale-up WSense which enables the Internet of Underwater Things (Internet of Underwater Things, IoUT) with its “subsea wifi” systems, has just closed a 9 million euro Series A round thanks to a pool of international investors focused on deep-tech companies in the Sustainable Blue Economybringing the company to a total funding of over 13 million considering the previous seed round of 4 million euros.

Lead partner of the Blue Ocean investment by SWEN Capital Partners – a venture capital fund that invests in innovations that help regenerate the health of the oceans, contributing to the achievement of Objective 14 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, CDP Venture Capital SGR, RunwayFBU, Axon Partners Group, Katapult Ocean, CoreAngels Climate and Moonstone also joined.

The pioneer ofInternet of Underwater Things



Founded by Computer Engineering professor Chiara Petrioli, who today holds the role of CEO, WSense offers solutions for the interoperability of adaptive wireless networks between multi-vendor underwater sensors and autonomous vehicles. Patented WSense technologies enable reliable, real-time, secure and cost-effective underwater wireless communications. This makes it possible to collect underwater data on an unprecedented scale, revolutionizing the study and understanding of the oceans and the planet. It will also enable improvements in operational efficiency and open up a number of new possibilities, including critical infrastructure monitoring, energy transition, real-time environmental monitoring and data-driven sustainable aquaculture.

Natural parks and sensors: technologies for monitoring ecosystems

The ability to enable secure, real-time underwater communications allows WSense to span sectors ranging from energy to sustainable aquaculture. WSense has international customers and partners in several industries, including energy, telecommunications, defense, science and ocean conservation. These include world-class institutions such as Leroy, Leonardo, AKER BP, Xylem, ENI, Saipem and the National Oceanography Centre. The company has grown rapidly to over 50 employees and operates from its offices in Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom.

WSense Enhances Customer Pipeline and Pursues International Expansion

With the completion of this fundraising round – which together with the previous seed round of 4 million in 2022 leads to a total financing of over 13 million euros – WSense will be able to enhance its international expansion and pursue rapid growth, increasing its sales and deployments of its revolutionary wireless underwater communications technology solutions, with Europe and the Middle East as the main reference markets.

Chiara Petrioli, co-founder and CEO, said: “This new round, and above all the trust of new international investors, allow us to further strengthen our technological leadership in an increasingly competitive market in which even the big players are starting to enter. With the ability to implement technologies previously impossible in the marine environment, combined with the ability to develop cutting-edge solutions, I believe WSense is well positioned to have a positive impact on our planet. We are developing partnerships that consolidate us in emerging areas such as marine renewable energy, autonomous underwater robotics, infrastructure security and surveillance.”

A partnership aimed at exploiting the unexplored potential of the ocean

Christian Lim, CEO of Blue Ocean, said: “The ocean plays a central role in regulating the climate. It is also home to prodigious biodiversity, nourishes us and supports our economy. However, it remains largely unknown due to current technological limitations, which make communication and monitoring in the ocean much more difficult and expensive than on land. WSense is changing that. Its wireless underwater telecommunications technology is highly scalable and enables full ocean coverage, in real time. This provides us with vital data and tools to better understand the ocean and protect it, while harnessing its power to address the climate and biodiversity crisis.”