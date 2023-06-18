A runaway star with a record-breaking speed in the Milky Way can circle the Earth 694 times in 1 hour | TechNews Technology New Report

Some stars in the Milky Way galaxy were thrown out by the original system after undergoing a huge collision, and they raced at high speed in the galaxy in the form of a new “exile star”. Scientists have recently discovered six new stars speeding through the Milky Way, two of which are moving faster than ever before at 8,226,967 kilometers per hour.

Hypervelocity stars (HVSs), also known as exile stars, are stars whose speed exceeds the gravitational energy constraints of the original galaxy/system. The origin of formation is usually a binary star in close contact with the supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way. Due to the fact that one of the two stars in the system Captured by the black hole (doesn’t mean swallowed), the other gets high velocity instead and is thrown out.

They are called hypervelocity stars because they are so fast that they will one day completely escape the gravity of the Milky Way.

According to a new study based on Gaia satellite data, scientists have discovered 6 more super-high-speed stars in the Milky Way, 4 of which have a speed of more than 1,000 kilometers per second, and the other 2 are named J0927 and J1235. 2,285 kilometers per second and 1,694 kilometers per second.

J0927 also has the fastest orbital speed of the sun in history. It can shuttle back and forth between New York and Mississippi in 1 second, and circle the earth 694 times in 1 hour.

The team believes that these stars have all experienced more specific type Ia supernova explosions. Generally, a type Ia supernova is formerly a binary star system composed of a white dwarf and a giant star (or white dwarf), and as the white dwarf strips hydrogen from the companion star, it finally triggers a huge thermonuclear explosion.

But pure Type Ia supernova star explosions are not enough to produce such hypervelocity stars, so astronomers suspect that they undergo a special double explosion called D6 (dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation), runaway high-speed stars that are kicked out of the system. Formerly all white dwarfs.

According to the research team, if there are actually many D6 supernova explosions in the Milky Way, then 10 million stars may have escaped from the Milky Way and entered interstellar space; similarly, the Milky Way should also have some hypervelocity stars from other galaxies.

A preprint of the new paper is available on the arXiv website.

(The first picture is just a schematic diagram, source: pixabay)