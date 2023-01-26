Home Technology A series of changes for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 have been outlined – Call of Duty: Warzone 2
Infinity Ward and Raven Software have promised extensive changes to all of Call of Duty’s paths in Modern Warfare II Season 2 and Warzone 2.0, but it seems like the Warzone community has been pushing and demanding more fixes and tweaks.

That’s because the battle royale’s second iteration has become increasingly problematic since it launched in mid-November, all on top of players’ frustration with the many new features that have been added with it. To that end, the developers at Activision have now released a blog outlining how they’re going to change the shooter.

As we know, the 1v1 Gulag is returning, and it now features a captureable banner instead of the disliked Jailer AI soldiers. Gear and ground loot are also targeted by the Gulag, plus there’s cash to loot on the floors here to encourage players to roam.

In the spirit of cash, the game economy is being addressed, which means it should be easier to find cash on the ground, making it easier for players to revive players and buy important items from buy stations – these items will also be more common and will be cheaper to own , a wider inventory.

Looting is being approached so that containers now spill their loot on the ground rather than needing another menu screen to navigate. Backpacks will also be removed from the game, meaning each player will have the same inventory size throughout the game. In the spirit of loot, 3-plate vests are now standard as well.

Otherwise, gear will be changed so players can use customizable perk packs, and a second round of gear drops will occur every match.

Finally, the mobile update will now allow you to break through while plating, while strongholds and blackpoints will see tweaks to loot and AI defenders.

Changes to multiplayer and the DMZ were also announced, so if you play either mode, check out the planned changes here.

