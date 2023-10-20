A smoke-free future – La Stampa

Tommaso Di Giovanni, Vice President for Global Communications Philip Morris International, speaks in the session The World in 2030. Interviewwhere

A smoke-free future. This is the commitment of Philip Morris International, a tobacco giant that has made the “smoke free” philosophy its objective and a series of combustion-free products the key to its business. Also in this case with the aim of excluding nicotine and tobacco.

At the center of this epochal transition there can only be technology: since 2008, PMI has invested over 10.5 billion dollars to develop, scientifically test and market innovative smoke-free products for adults who, otherwise, would have continued to smoke. With the aim of eliminating cigarettes from its sales.

«Philip Morris International is the only company to have publicly announced its intention to stop producing and selling cigarettes as soon as possible – says Tommaso Di Giovanni, vice president for global communications -. This is the company’s mission. This is a radical and unique change, made possible by scientific research and technological innovation, with which we have developed combustion-free technological products.”

Of course, they are products that maintain a series of risks, especially for addiction, but which according to Di Giovanni «represent a valid alternative compared to cigarettes, as now found by numerous international health bodies and by a broad representation of the medical-scientific community, which have conducted studies on heated tobacco, e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches.”

However, there is more, namely the leap from the old to the new world: «In addition to investments – explains the vice-president -, moving from an analogue product by definition to a technological one in continuous evolution also entailed a change in the corporate culture, in production processes, in the value chain. In short, in just over fifteen years everything has changed.”

According to PMI, 17.8 million ex-smokers worldwide have already switched to products from the Iqos range, effectively interrupting their relationship with cigarettes. And “smoke free” products accounted for 32% of the group’s net revenues in 2022. «The possibility of a smoke-free future for the tobacco sector is an ambitious but achievable goal. Of course we cannot achieve it alone – continues Di Giovanni –, it is up to us to invest in technology to develop increasingly better alternatives, market them and make the evidence supporting these products available to institutions and the medical-scientific community. But the speed of replacing cigarettes with new smokeless products depends on how quickly the scientific evaluation of these products proceeds, on the information that smokers will have to make informed choices and on the regulatory framework that the different countries may decide to implement. adopt to encourage the transition from combusted products to non-combustion products”.

In short, the task of SMEs is to push for research: «In the last 15 years Philip Morris has invested, worldwide, over 11 billion dollars in research and development for combustion-free products. At our center in Neuchâtel, more than 900 scientists and experts in around 30 scientific and engineering disciplines study the development of these products. Without investments we will never be able to realize our vision. We have also invested a lot in Italy, in Bologna we opened the first and largest factory in the world for the production of combustion-free products. From 2014, the year the foundation stone was laid, to 2020 we have invested over one billion euros.”

