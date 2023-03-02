Over the years, March 10 has been a very special day for all fans of Nintendo’s Plumber, as it’s the celebration ofmario daywhen (MAR10 due to the combination of “March” and “10”). The celebration usually comes with some kind of deal or discount on the franchise’s games, but this year they decided to do a very special (and new) promotion.

Nintendo Switch console bundle with red Joy-Con (2019 model, non-OLED) and digital download codes for select Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, according to Business Wire It will be released next Friday. This kind of promotion is a bit unusual, as usually console and game bundles are usually associated with specific software, but here you can choose your favorite games. The bundle will be available for €299.99 at the My Nintendo Store and selected retailers.

Also starting tomorrow (March 3), discounted deals on Mario franchise games in the eShop and in stores will run until Saturday, March 11. Full details can be found on Nintendo’s website about Mario.

With the release of the Super Mario Bros. movie, there are sure to be many interested in joining this generation and rediscovering this video game classic. March is Mario Month, and that’s something to celebrate.