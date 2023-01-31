Home Technology A store experience event held before the release of “PlayStation 5”, where you can play the latest games! Participate to get a sound-absorbing towel! -funglr Games
A store experience event held before the release of "PlayStation 5", where you can play the latest games! Participate to get a sound-absorbing towel!

A store experience event held before the release of "PlayStation 5", where you can play the latest games! Participate to get a sound-absorbing towel!

Since the next generation of game consoles ” PlayStation 5 “(hereinafter referred to as PS5) has been released in November 2020, about two years have passed, but finally there are more opportunities to see it released bit by bit, and have the opportunity to buy it, isn’t it up? The PS5 exclusive PlayStation VR2 (hereinafter referred to as PS VR2) will be released on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday). Still, even if you do decide to buy a PS5, it’s a huge deal, and if you haven’t tried it yet, you should actually play it and experience the thrills the PS5 has to offer. Great news for such a person! Announcing a Store Experience event starting Saturday, February 4, 2023, where you can try out the latest PS5 creations!

Pre-release games available to play on PS5!

PlayStation 5 store experience meeting
From February 4, 2023 (Saturday), the latest works released on PS5 will hold a trial store experience event! So far, you’ve had the chance to try out every game on the Tokyo Game Show floor in 2022, but this time you’ll be able to try out more than one!

Titles Available for Trial at PS5 Store Experience Event

  • street fighter 6
  • Crouching Dragon: Fallen Dynasty
  • The dragon in the human race is restored!Very
  • spoken language
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition
  • god of war ragnarok
  • Ratchet and clang parallel failure

A total of 8 titles can be played. Excited to try popular games before they hit the market! “The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition》《god of war ragnarok》《Ricky and Clank Parallel TroublePerformed only at the Yodobashi Multimedia Akiba Fieldbe careful.

The PS5 store experience event is scheduled for ” Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Akiba “and” Bic Camera Yurakucho store“Held. The schedule of the PS5 store experience event is as follows.

Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Akihabara
date and time February 4, 2023 (Sat) 10:00～19:00 February 5, 2023 (Sun) 10:00～19:00
address 101-0028 1-1 Kanda Hanaokacho, Chiyoda District, Tokyo
site The first event venue
Bic Camera Arakucho Store
date and time February 11, 2023 (Sat) 10:00～19:00 February 12, 2023 (Sunday) 10:00～19:00
address 1-11-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0006
site BicCamera Yurakucho store first floor front entrance piloti

In the venue, there will also be games that can be experienced using the DualSense Edge wireless controller just released on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Let’s take this opportunity to experience not only the PS5, but also the sold-out DualSense Edge wireless controller!

PS5 muffler towel
PS5 muffler towel
In addition, if you post your impressions of the experience site and specify a hashtag on Twitter on the spot after the experience, you can get ” PS5 muffler towel“! The design of the white background and blue letters is reminiscent of PS5. “PS5 noise-absorbing towel” is first come, first served, while stocks last, come quickly! For details of PS5 store experience activities, please check PlayStation.Blog.

© 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

