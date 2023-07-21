A Strange Radio Signal from 15,000 Light Years Away Could be an Unconfirmed Type of Star

Title: Mysterious Cosmic Object Emitting Strange Radio Signal Points to Unconfirmed Type of Star

Subtitle: Astrophysicists puzzled by slow pulsating radio waves from distant magnetar

A strange radio signal detected from a point 15,000 light years away has been attributed to a peculiar cosmic object that may indicate the existence of an unconfirmed type of star. Named GPM J1839-10, this enigmatic entity has been observed emitting radio waves in intervals of 22 minutes. This is an exceptionally slow rate when compared to other sources of pulsating radio waves, raising many intriguing questions.

Researchers, led by astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker from the Curtin University node of the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) in Australia, believe that the most plausible explanation for this phenomenon is that GPM J1839-10 is a magnetar with an unusually slow spin. Such a revelation challenges our current understanding of these feral star remnants and their behavior, suggesting that something truly extraordinary is happening.

The groundbreaking discovery followed a similar finding in the Milky Way three years ago, where an object named GLEAM-X J162759.5−523504.3 was detected emitting radio waves for one minute every 18 minutes. Although this object ceased transmitting in 2018, the distinct pattern of its radiation and its magnetic environment fueled the curiosity of the scientific community.

Motivated by this prior observation, Hurley-Walker and her team conducted a survey using the Murchison Widefield Array in Australia to scan the southern sky for objects with similar behavior. They successfully uncovered GPM J1839-10, which emits five-minute bursts of radio light every 22 minutes. Further investigations utilizing additional telescopes and archival data revealed that this cosmic object has been pulsating since at least 1988, consistently displaying the same spin suggestive of magnetic field interference.

Astrophysicists are perplexed by this discovery as GPM J1839-10’s slow spin contradicts the expected behavior of magnetars, which are neutron stars with an incredibly strong magnetic field. The intensity of this magnetic field typically correlates with the rotation period of the magnetar and determines its ability to generate powerful radio emissions. In the case of GPM J1839-10, its slow rotation would not ordinarily allow for the production of radio waves, defying current knowledge of magnetars.

Hurley-Walker explains, “Assuming it’s a magnetar, it shouldn’t be possible for this object to produce radio waves. But we’re seeing them. And we’re not just talking about a little radio emission problem. Every 22 minutes, it emits a five-minute pulse of radio wavelength energy, and has been doing so for at least 33 years. Whatever mechanism is behind this, it’s extraordinary.”

The discovery of GPM J1839-10 has left scientists intrigued and puzzled, as it challenges the existing understanding of neutron stars and magnetars, which are already considered as some of the most extreme objects in the universe.

While further research and analysis are required to unveil the secrets of this enigmatic object, the study opens new avenues of exploration and highlights the need to revisit our current understanding of celestial bodies.

Further updates and discoveries regarding GPM J1839-10 are eagerly awaited, as scientists strive to unravel the mysteries of this cosmic anomaly.

