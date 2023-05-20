A super cool and cheap power bank with 100W! Test: Vancaly DBS-P8-PW

I love the Storm power bank series, primarily because of the mix of the unique, see-through design and great technical features. However, the electricity power banks are quite expensive at €200.

This is where I stumbled across the Vancaly DBS-P8-PW Power Bank 20000mAh. A power bank which should also have a transparent housing, 100W USB C port and 20000mAh capacity, but for less than €50!

WOW!

Of course I had to have the power bank. Let’s see if this is really a cheap alternative to the Storm Powerbanks in the test.

Test: Vancaly DBS-P8-PW

The most striking thing about the Vancaly DBS-P8-PW is of course the design. This is based on a housing made of transparent plastic. So you can see the electronics from the outside.

However, the battery cells are covered here, you can only admire the electronic components, which are arranged quite chic here with a black PCB.

You will also find a small display on the top. You will see the following:

Akkustand in %

Input/output voltage in volts

Input/output power in amperes

So this is quite practical!

The power bank measures approx. 162 x 52 x 36 mm and weighs 391g. For a 20000 mAh model with 100W output this would be very compact, but not absolutely unrealistically compact either.

There are bonus points for the flashlight on the back, which can be switched on via a button on the front. This flashlight is slightly above average (for a power bank), but what bothers me is that the power button protrudes slightly.

Connections of the Vancaly DBS-P8-PW

The Vancaly Power Bank 20000mAh has a USB A and a USB C port.

USB C – 100W Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB A – SCP und Quick Charge – 4,5V/5A, 5V/4,5A, 9V/2,22A, 12V/1,66A

According to the manufacturer, the USB C port can deliver up to 100W, great! This power bank is not only interesting for smartphones, but also for notebooks. USB Power Delivery is also the charging standard used by all major manufacturers.

The USB A port supports SCP (Huawei Super Charge) and Quick Charge, with up to 22.5W.

Forgot the adhesive strips inside

One downside to the see-through design, you see all the flaws. So an adhesive strip was forgotten on the inside of my Vancaly DBS-P8-PW…..

No drama but also does not speak for a particularly good quality control.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the Vancaly Powerbank supports the PPS standard.

3.3-11V at up to 3A

3.3-21V at up to 3A

Unfortunately we only have up to 3A levels here. That’s OK, but with a 100W power bank, up to 5A steps would be better.

However, this is primarily relevant for Samsung smartphones, which can therefore only be charged with +- 25W on this power bank.

How does breaking.org test power banks?

In the meantime I have tested hundreds of power banks for breaking. The general test setup has remained the same over the years.

Upon receipt, the power bank is unpacked and photographed. Then I take a closer look at them, measure them, weigh them, etc. The power bank is then charged.

The most important measurement here is capacitance. For this I discharge power banks at various power levels on an electronic load. Here I mostly use the ATORCH DLB-600W 200V and a USB PD trigger (which is necessary for selecting the specific voltage level). Sometimes I also use a separate measuring device, because sometimes with high loads (3A+) the cables have too great an influence on the measured capacitance.

After each run, the power bank is recharged. I log the loading process, loading time, etc. For this I use the Power-Z KM003C measuring device.

I measure the capacity in power bank tests in Wh and then convert it to mAh @3.7V for better comparability! You can find out more about Wh versus mAh here.

Last but not least, I test the power banks on various devices, mostly the current iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch and other devices that I have lying around in the office.

Of course I can’t test all smartphones. However, I can use the Power-Z KM003C to read supported charging standards etc. and make an informed assessment.

Constant 100W

Many 100W power banks, especially the particularly compact models, often cannot deliver 100W constantly, due to temperature problems, etc.

Fortunately, the Vancaly DBS-P8-PW can actually provide 100W constantly!

The capacity of the Vancaly DBS-P8-PW

Vancaly advertises a capacity of 20000 mAh, I was able to measure the following:

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 59.148 15986 80% 9V/1A 64.611 17462 87% 9V/3A 61.012 16490 82% 20V/3A 61.619 16654 83% 20V/5A 58.017 15680 78%

That looks pretty good! In the best case, the power bank reached 17462 mAh or 64.611 Wh.

This corresponds to 87% of the manufacturer’s specification. The minimum we got was 15680 mAh, which corresponds to 78% of the manufacturer’s specification. But this was at 100W load and here it is not entirely unusual that the values ​​are a bit lower.

In general, a “true” capacity in the 80-95% range is normal and good.

Once 100W, then only 17W?

According to the manufacturer, the power bank can be charged with up to 100W. This worked for me exactly once.

After the first charging process with 100W, the power bank now refuses to charge me with more than 20V 0.7-0.8A, i.e. around 16-17W.

I can’t quite explain this, because discharging with 100W still works. Alternative chargers did not change the behavior either.

Ladedauer der Vancaly DBS-P8-PW Power Bank

Let’s look at the charging time of the power bank. Here I have 3 measurements.

A measurement when 100W charging was still working

A measurement when 100W charging no longer worked

A measurement on a normal 5V/2.4A charger

When 100W charging still worked, at least temporarily, charging from 0% to 100% took about 2:17 hours. This is pleasantly brisk.

After the power bank no longer wants to charge quickly for me, a charge takes about 4:45 hours. This is average for a 20000 mAh power bank.

On a classic 5V charger, however, a charge takes more than 10 hours.

charging efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at charging efficiency. Here we compare the power that the power bank needs for charging with the power that you can use at the end.

In my test, the power bank required 74.86Wh to 76.27Wh for a 0% to 100% charge, depending on the source.

In the best case In the worst case USB PD 100W 85% 76% USB PD 18W 86% 77% USB A 5V/2,4A 85% 76%

This results in a charging efficiency of 76% to 86%. These are good values! I even think these are some of the best values ​​I’ve seen in a power bank so far.

Conclusion

The Vancaly DBS-P8-PW is in itself a super cool power bank!

20000mAh

100W USB C Port

PPS Support

See-through design

Display

Price around 50€

What more could you ask for? Especially at the price of +- 50€. In itself, the Vancaly works as advertised.

The 100W USB C port can deliver a constant 100W, the design is super cool and the capacity is also right.

However, in detail there are a few questionable points. Starting with the forgotten adhesive strip inside my power bank to 100W charging, which suddenly stopped working.

I have never seen such behavior with a power bank that suddenly refuses to charge quickly.

Of course, this can just be a stupid coincidence, but those are the risks with “NoName” power banks.

But if you’re willing to take that risk, the Vancaly DBS-P8-PW is a great power bank for the money!