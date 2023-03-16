Listen to the audio version of the article

The goal is ambitious: to make the Internet travel at a speed up to a million times higher than that of today’s networks. It’s called Terabit and it’s the super connection network, financed by the Pnrr for the creation of what has been called the super network.

The project, coordinated by the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn), will be completed in 2025 to connect Italian research centers and respond to the challenges of the digital future.

“An unprecedented wave of data will arrive in the next few years – said the president of Infn, Antonio Zoccoli during the Terabit presentation event – . Initially, they are and will be mainly produced by scientific research centres, then by other sectors such as medicine or agriculture, and finally by the industrial world».

Right here will be born, the great challenge. In other words, being able to «transmit them quickly, store them and analyze them to extract value from them. To do all this you need minds but also infrastructures».

In addition to the National Institute of Nuclear Physics, the National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics (OGS), the Garr consortium and Cineca are carrying out the project, which is worth 41 million euros.