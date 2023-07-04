A Surprising Collaboration: Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio Bring DC Comics’ Suicide Squad to the ISEKAI World

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio Join Forces to Create New Anime Series: Suicide Squad ISEKAI

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio have recently announced a thrilling collaboration, unveiling their plans for a brand new anime series based on DC Comics’ famous Suicide Squad. The surprise project has generated significant excitement among fans as they eagerly anticipate this fresh take on the beloved characters.

Titled “Suicide Squad ISEKAI,” the upcoming show intends to transport viewers into a captivating world filled with unimaginable adventures and riveting battles. DC Comics themselves described ISEKAI as the Japanese term for “another world,” hinting at an intriguing journey that takes these iconic characters far beyond the boundaries of their traditional superhero setting.

The recently released trailer offers a sneak peek into this fantastical realm, primarily introducing the Japanese interpretation of Harley Quinn, adorned with a unique cultural flair. The beloved villain’s distinctive personality is set to captivate audiences once again, accompanied by none other than the Joker himself.

“The craziest worlds collide with the strongest creators in an epic, violent fantasy!” exclaimed the official description of Suicide Squad ISEKAI. Filled with mystical creatures and treacherous monsters, this astonishing landscape will require the combined forces of Harley Quinn and Joker to overcome the imminent threat.

WIT Studio, renowned for their work on popular anime series such as Attack on Titan and Spy x Family, has assembled an impressive team to bring this ambitious project to life. Under the direction of Eri Osada, who has previously showcased their talent in notable titles, viewers can expect a breathtaking visual experience. Furthermore, the scriptwriting duo of Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, known for their work on Re: Zero and Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song, ensures a compelling and dynamic narrative.

To complete the team, Akira Amano, the brilliant illustrator behind the hit series “reborn!,” has crafted an exquisite poster teasing the vibrant world awaiting audiences. The poster features intricate details that hint at the excitement, chaos, and charm that Suicide Squad ISEKAI promises to deliver.

Fans won’t have to wait long to dive into this thrilling new anime, as Suicide Squad ISEKAI is set to premiere next year on HBO Max. The thought of our favorite villains navigating uncharted territories and confronting formidable foes in a surreal realm sparks intense anticipation and promises a truly enjoyable ride.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an adventure like no other when Suicide Squad ISEKAI graces our screens.

