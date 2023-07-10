A test confirms the impact of 5G on the battery of smart…

5G consumes more battery life in smartphones. Confirmation comes from the test performed by Ookla which looked at some of the leading high-end SoCs on the market. The result of the tests is clear: using 5G involves additional consumption. With next-generation chips, though, the difference with 4G is reduced. Here are the full results.

With 5G we consume more

Ookla’s test results are summarized below. According to the data emerging from the survey, 5G involves higher consumption tbetween 6 and 11 percentage points compared to the use of 4G alone in one day of use. Much depends on the SoC used.

The most efficient is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2used by best sellers Galaxy S23 as well as many other top of the Android range of 2023, while the least efficient, among those analyzed, is the MediaTek 9000. The results are influenced by various factors, starting from the energy efficiency of the integrated modem inside the smartphone’s SoC .

Note that i New generation SoCs are confirmed to be much more efficient compared to previous models. Thus, therefore, the impact of 5G on the battery of a smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is much lower than that recorded by a smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

