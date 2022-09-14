Home Technology A thousand-horsepower Nissan GT-R against a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, can it win? – CARTURE car culture
A thousand-horsepower Nissan GT-R against a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, can it win?

Ferrari SF90 Stradale’s 4.0-liter V8 turbo engine with electric motor can output up to 1,000hp maximum horsepower, while its rival Nissan GT-R has also upgraded the power to 1,000 horses, and even the peak torque is even better, the same is thousands Who can win the horsepower?

The 3.8-liter V6 turbo engine powered by the Nissan GT-R has a maximum horsepower of 565hp. However, due to its good physical condition, it is not difficult to break the horsepower of 1,000 horsepower after modification and upgrade. The GT-R performs a straight-line acceleration race. In order to make the race more exciting, the GT-R’s opponent is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The power part of the SF90 Stradale is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 turbo engine and an electric motor. The SF90 Stradale has the advantage of being lighter in weight. Who can win in the case of each other’s advantages?

Video source carwow

