From Cupertino to Naples: the journey of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, to whom the Federico II University has conferred an honorary degree in Innovation and international management. An opportunity to seal a very strong relationship with the city born in 2016 when the Apple Developer Academy was founded in the university of San Giovanni a Teduccio. The beginning of a path that is transforming the degraded eastern Neapolitan suburbs, now home to numerous other academies and an advanced technological center.

Many top management of the US company also accompanied Cook. Starting with the vice president, Lisa Jackson, who has visited the Neapolitan Academy more than once. After a first stop, in the morning, at the Rione Sanità – where Apple’s CEO met the sculptor Jago – Cook arrived at Corso Umberto where he reached the historic seat of the oldest lay university in Europe.

Also attending the event was the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, former rector of the Federico II University in the years that saw the birth of the partnership between Apple and Federico II. The US Consul of Naples, the prefect Claudio Palomba, the commissioner Alessandro Giuliano, the department directors of Federico II, all the top management of the university and the president of Napoli football, Aurelio De Laurentiis, also took part in the celebration.

The master’s lesson

“It is an honor to receive this recognition from an institution with such an illustrious history, which has educated some of the brightest minds for nearly 800 years – Apple CEO Tim Cook made his debut in his lectio magistralis before receiving an honorary degree. – We really appreciate our partnership which led to Apple’s first European academy right here ».

The numbers of the Apple Academy

“Since we started the program – added Cook – the Academy has taught almost 2 thousand students from 77 different countries to build their own apps and bring their ideas to life. Innovation is not easy but we work with people who are ready to challenge each other on the most ambitious goals ».