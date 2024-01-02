A trailer for the “Minecraft” version of “GTA 6” made by a fanatical fan, the heroine and the scene setting of Vice City are restored! -XFastest Hong Kong

French “Minecraft” Player Remakes GTA 6 Trailer Frame-By-Frame

An avid Minecraft player and YouTuber known as EvilGame has caught the attention of gaming fans with a remarkable recreation of the recently released Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) announcement trailer. The player has painstakingly recreated the trailer frame-by-frame, faithfully capturing all the details and visual elements, including the introduction of the heroine Lucia and the scene setting of Vice City.

The Minecraft remake work has garnered praise from fans and highlights the creative possibilities offered by the game. This isn’t the first time that “Minecraft” players have recreated scenes and settings from popular games. In fact, the game has become a platform for fans to demonstrate their creativity by building impressive things, including versions of games like Elden Ring, Pokemon, and Halo.

While fans eagerly await the release of GTA 6, Rockstar Games has not yet announced a specific release date, with some speculating it may not be until 2025. For PC players, there may be an additional wait for the release of the game, but for dedicated fans of the series, the wait is nothing new.

The recreation of the GTA 6 trailer in “Minecraft” serves as yet another example of the creativity and passion of gamers, as well as the ever-expanding possibilities within the popular game. Whether it’s creating new worlds or reimagining existing ones, “Minecraft” continues to be a thriving platform for imaginative players.

