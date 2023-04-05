For many fans, it still feels recent, but in reality, the year 2023 will be the year of Nintendo’s ex-president Satoshi Iwata Eighth anniversary of his death. His untimely death from illness has sparked various dedications and tributes around the world, as he was beloved not only by the company and fans, but by the video game industry as a whole.

There are many more examples and emotional responses from those closest to him, such asShigeru MiyamotoAnd Masahiro Sakurai, but as always, time is throwing away these gestures, allowing pain to give way to the best memories.

That’s why we’re shocked to read his name in some credits again, especially in the credits for the Super Mario Bros. movie in theaters. It’s not a direct dedication, as Illumination honors animator Laurent de la Chapelle with his work, but in the credits they do want to acknowledge this uniquely Japanese developer and executive. Specifically, Furukawa himself appears as the president of Nintendo, and in the same photo, Satoru Iwata appears as the former president.

It was Satoru Iwata who finally agreed to bring the Nintendo franchise to mobile…and the one who negotiated theme parks and movies with Universal and Illumination from the beginning. In the end, it also seemed like yesterday, but not until the deal with Universal was announced in May 2015, which later led to the parks and movies fans love today. Apparently, those talks took place in the months before Mr Iwata’s health relapsed.

[劇透] In addition to being specifically mentioned in the credits, in the final scene of Brooklyn in the film, there is a drawing of one of the characters from Balloon Fight, one of the 8-bit games featured in the Super Mario Bros. Iconic in that it was programmed by Mr. Iwata himself, including a mechanic with flying features that was eventually used to swim in Mario games.