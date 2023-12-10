A unique solar eclipse spectacle will stage an asteroid flying past a red supergiant | Betelgeuse | Betelgeuse

Millions of people around the world are eagerly anticipating a rare celestial spectacle set to occur next week. An asteroid passing by Betelgeuse, one of the largest and brightest stars in the night sky, is expected to create a unique solar eclipse, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for sky gazers.

On the evening of December 11 to the morning of December 12, people along a narrow celestial path stretching from Xinjiang in China through Central Asia, Tajikistan, Armenia, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Spain, Miami, the Florida Keys, and parts of Mexico will have the chance to witness this extraordinary event. Binoculars and small telescopes will enhance the view of this celestial phenomenon, which is expected to last no more than 15 seconds.

Betelgeuse, a red supergiant star located in the constellation Orion about 700 light-years away from Earth, will be momentarily obscured by the slowly rotating asteroid 319 Leona, creating a potentially stunning solar eclipse. Astronomers are hopeful that this event will provide valuable insights into both Betelgeuse and the asteroid itself, as there are many uncertainties surrounding their characteristics and behaviors.

The Virtual Telescope Project, led by astronomer Gianluca Masi, will be broadcasting the live spectacle from Italy, providing an opportunity for people around the world to witness the event in real time. This rare occurrence has sparked a great deal of interest and excitement among astronomers and sky watchers alike, as it promises to be a truly captivating and unique event.

As we eagerly await this celestial event, it serves as a reminder of the vast and wondrous universe that surrounds us, offering a chance to marvel at the mysteries and beauty of the cosmos.