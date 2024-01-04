An American teenager made history by becoming the first human being to beat the classic computer game Tetris, a feat previously only achieved by artificial intelligence. Thirteen-year-old Willis Gibson, known as “blue scuti” in the gaming world, managed to reach the “death screen” of Nintendo’s version of the famous puzzle game, while other players followed his progress online.

The excitement was palpable as Willis neared the end of the game, exclaiming “Oh my God!” repeatedly. “I can’t feel my fingers,” he said breathlessly. This extreme excitement contrasted with the previous 35 minutes of play, during which the Oklahoma teenager remained nearly motionless as he swiftly manipulated the game with his fingers.

“It’s never been done by a human being before,” said Vince Clemente, the president of the Classic Tetris World Championship. “It’s basically something that everyone thought was impossible until a couple of years ago.”

The brainchild of a Soviet software engineer, Tetris is a simple but highly addictive game in which players must rotate and manipulate falling blocks of different shapes to create solid lines inside a box. The pieces fall faster as the player progresses, making it more challenging to keep up.

For some time, gamers have known that there is a point at which the code fails and the game stops, but only one other computer has been able to reach it. However, on December 21, Willis placed a piece in a way that froze the game at level 157, marking an impressive achievement ahead of the game’s 40th anniversary in 2024.

Tetris CEO Maya Rogers joined the celebrations, calling the feat “an extraordinary achievement that defies all preconceived limits of this legendary game.” Congratulations to Willis Gibson, known as “blue scuti,” for making history and beating Tetris.