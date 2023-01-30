In the field of console games, Microsoft (Microsoft), which has been frequently beaten by Sony (Sony) in the past year, seems to have a chance to turn around in the beginning of 2023.



From January to March, several masterpieces will join Microsoft XGP (Xbox Game Pass) membership service. First of all, “P3P” and “P4G” have been added recently. As a classic series of Japanese RPGs, “Persona” can be described as a work that is very popular among players. Although “P3P” and “P4G” are old works, the two Logging into XGP means that the last three orthodox works of the “Persona” series have all joined the Microsoft camp, and are no longer exclusive to the Sony PS platform.

When players have not yet digested these two classic masterpieces, Xbox Game Pass has recently ushered in “Monster Hunter: Rise”. This work is extremely playable and less difficult to learn. During the period, it can be used as the main game to play the game. This is Microsoft XGP celebrating the new year for the players.

In addition, in March, XGP will also launch the “Three Kingdoms Edition Nioh” “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, and joining XGP for the first time can be said to completely make PS platform users lose their desire to buy.

In addition, Microsoft XGP will also add several classic game works in the first quarter. Looking at Sony’s side, it was almost as interesting as Microsoft’s in the first quarter. This also caused many players to move out the “Sony dies” stalk to ridicule.

