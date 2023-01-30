Home Technology A variety of game masterpieces have joined the Xbox Game Pass membership service. Is Sony about to die?
Technology

A variety of game masterpieces have joined the Xbox Game Pass membership service. Is Sony about to die?

by admin
A variety of game masterpieces have joined the Xbox Game Pass membership service. Is Sony about to die?

In the field of console games, Microsoft (Microsoft), which has been frequently beaten by Sony (Sony) in the past year, seems to have a chance to turn around in the beginning of 2023.

From January to March, several masterpieces will join Microsoft XGP (Xbox Game Pass) membership service. First of all, “P3P” and “P4G” have been added recently. As a classic series of Japanese RPGs, “Persona” can be described as a work that is very popular among players. Although “P3P” and “P4G” are old works, the two Logging into XGP means that the last three orthodox works of the “Persona” series have all joined the Microsoft camp, and are no longer exclusive to the Sony PS platform.

When players have not yet digested these two classic masterpieces, Xbox Game Pass has recently ushered in “Monster Hunter: Rise”. This work is extremely playable and less difficult to learn. During the period, it can be used as the main game to play the game. This is Microsoft XGP celebrating the new year for the players.

In addition, in March, XGP will also launch the “Three Kingdoms Edition Nioh” “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, and joining XGP for the first time can be said to completely make PS platform users lose their desire to buy.

In addition, Microsoft XGP will also add several classic game works in the first quarter. Looking at Sony’s side, it was almost as interesting as Microsoft’s in the first quarter. This also caused many players to move out the “Sony dies” stalk to ridicule.

See also  Google Photos for mobile has been quietly updated!One-step viewing screenshots for Android users early access - Free e-Newsletter 3C Technology

Further reading:Sony PS VR2 will release 2 new highlights in 2023, plans to produce 2 million units, but is underestimated

[Thisarticlewasawarded”Zhongguancun OnlineReprinted with permission. 】

You may also like

How does the lower-priced M2 Mac mini differ...

Too old app bye! Android 14 will accelerate...

Hi-Fi Rush outsold Francie when it launched on...

Atomic Heart Accused Developer of Russian Regime Harvesting...

Phil Spencer: ‘I’m more confident now’ about buying...

All the public tenders to give birth and...

Foreign media solve the mystery of the reason...

Here is Nba All World, after Pokémon Niantic...

Two pictures, let you quickly understand the performance...

Destiny 2 Expansion, Mafia, World Of Oreos And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy