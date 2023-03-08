The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 were presented in Tokyo last Saturday. A video game film adaptation of all things won the most important prize. The competition was anything but weak.

Video game adaptations have never had a particularly good reputation in the film and series landscape. There were simply too many flops released for that in the past. Slowly but surely the tide is changing. More and more well-known video games suddenly know how to inspire as a series. For example “Arcane”, “The Last of Us” or “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”. The latter video game adaptation could now even win a prestigious title.

At the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” prevailed against all competition and ended up dusting off the award for the best anime of the year. And that despite the fact that there were still a few other well-known genre representatives such as “Attack on Titan”, “Demon Slayer” or “SPY x FAMILY” to choose from. No wonder showrunner Rafal Jaki then let his joy run free on Twitter.

Fucking hell we won!!!! https://t.co/19NvXmnKiW — Rafal Jaki (@GwentBro) March 4, 2023

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the premier annual award celebrating the best and brightest anime films. This year, 18 million fans from 200 countries and regions voted to choose their favourites. The most engaged regions include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, India, Mexico, United Kingdom and the United States. In the following section you can find all of this year’s winners:

anime of the year

● Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Beste Action

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best animation

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Bester Anime Song

● „The Rumbling,“ SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Character Design

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

best drama

● Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Ending

● „Comedy,“ Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

Best Fantasy

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best movie

● JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Main Character

● Eren Jäger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Comedy

● SPY x FAMILY

Best “Must Be Protected” Character

● Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Supporting Character

● Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best New Series

● SPY x FAMILY

Best Opening

● „The Rumbling,“ SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Original Anime

● Lycoris Recoil

Best Director

● Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Romance

● Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic

Best Acting (English)

● Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Best Acting (Japanese)

● Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Acting (Arabic)

● Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter

Best Acting (Castillian)

● Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Acting (French)

● Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings

Best Acting (German)

● Nicholas Artajo, Yūta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN

Best Acting (Italian)

● Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen’in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Cour 1)

Best Acting (Portuguese)

● Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Acting (Spanish)

● Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Bester Soundtrack

● KOHTA YAMAMOTO und Hiroyuki Sawano, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Continuing Series

● ONE PIECE

Quelle: Crunchyroll