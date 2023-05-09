A vision on the crypto market of tomorrow

In recent days, the daughter of a Dutch banker contacted me to ask me the courtesy of answering a few questions about the future of the crypto market, so as to help her with her university thesis. Rereading the answers – but above all the questions – I thought that everything could be of interest to you, the readers of Decrypto. Done.

What could be the main advantages and/or disadvantages of introducing the Central Bank Digital Currency in the future?

Having said that the times to create a first CBDC do not seem immediate, especially in Europe, and that therefore making a serious judgment is impossible, I believe that the main advantages of retail CBDCs lie in their potential to improve cashless payments guaranteed by the authority with innovations in step with the broader digitization of society.

The digital payments sector is certainly growing and is the prerogative of private entities. The arrival of a CBDC could erode these providers’ control over payment data and improve the ability of central banks to monitor financial transaction data, aiding in the prevention of financial crime. However, reduced privacy, of course, could incentivize many people not to use it.

If properly designed, the CBDC could help institutions prevent and combat fraud and illicit use of capital.

It will certainly help the institutions with regard to the monetary policy to adopt: central banks would certainly have more information, and in real time, to monitor citizens’ spending flows. This wealth of information could be used to study tighter monetary policies.

However, I see some disadvantages, starting with the probable reduction in terms of importance of commercial banks as intermediaries: less profits for banks, less credit for citizens.

If the arrival of a CBDC were to produce a high and fast arrival on the market of fiat currency, the result could be that of a rising inflation.

What do you think will be the biggest impact of blockchain technology (DLT) and digital assets in financial intermediation?

As always happens when a new technology pervades a certain market, I foresee a reduction in the costs that the customer has to pay and a further push towards a deeper technological culture by financial institutions.

In order to be competitive with the advent of DLT technologies, traditional financial entities will implement their offer of digital assets on increasingly secure and efficient blockchains. This will require them to make a significant step change in understanding and mastering new technologies. The technological gap between those who work on DLT technologies and subjects of traditional finance is still evident in many cases today and it will be up to the latter to pursue innovation even at the cost of having to acquire players in the DLT world.

From the perspective of consumers and businesses, what can be the main benefits of DLT and digital assets?

First of all, there is an advantage in terms of diversification. Buying digital assets is a good way to separate the intrinsic risk of any investment related to the management of one’s assets. Beyond the short-term volatility, a more or less small part of one’s savings transformed into quality digital assets can represent an interesting option for the future, linked to a promising sector such as that of technologies and business models related to DLT .

Then there is the possibility of being operational at the trading level 24/7 and not just during office hours as in traditional assets, linked to market openings.

The possibility for companies to operate in digital assets means being able to manage their corporate treasury also in cryptocurrencies and, at the same time, being able to market their products in the form of “digital twins”, with significant economic and marketing advantages.

Last but not least, the phenomenon of real asset tokenization will force numerous traditional companies (think of the world of real estate, but not only) to significantly review their strategy and, in some cases, their mission.

What changes or challenges do you think current financial sector players may face due to the adoption of DLT and digital assets?

It is primarily a cultural challenge. It will take some time for banking institutions to welcome this innovation and develop a coherent strategy and offer. It is very unlikely that a twenty-year-old who grew up on bread, Bitcoin and DeFi will in a few years feel at ease as a customer of a bank that offers traditional services and products. In the last quarter of a century numerous industries have been revolutionized – with great historical players dead or injured – by digitization. It’s hard to think that something similar doesn’t happen in the financial world.

Another challenge within the challenge, then, at least at the beginning, will be technical. For example, understand DLT technology and strategically consider how to implement digital asset-based services, such as custody, into your offering. Banks and SIMs will find themselves with the most classic of dilemmas: make or buy. Given the need to bring a competitive crypto service to the market, will they opt to build it in-house or to acquire startups and other types of technical solutions suitable for the purpose on the market? In the first case, time and know-how are needed, two scarce resources. In the second, money and the willingness to welcome subjects with a largely foreign culture into their perimeter.

What do you think about Web3 and how do you evaluate its potential impact on the economy of the next decade?

One of the revolutions of the Web 3, or the internet of value, is to allow anyone to own a small piece of the internet. One day, the data will be your property, as will all the digital assets kept in your wallet, of which only you own the private keys.

Although today we talk a lot and often inappropriately about Web 3, it is very probable that it will be realized, as often happens, in different ways than the premises and with more extended times but there is no doubt that it will represent the full realization of culture ( utopia?) of decentralization.

In this sense, I don’t think the extent of the Web 3 has yet been fully understood and analyzed to the end: we talked a lot about the metaverse but little about the fact that with the Web 3 billion people could actually govern their digital life, which will gradually become more and more an important portion of life itself, depending on it a number of operations and choices gradually more and more vast and profound.

Finally, what could be the consequences of the European regulations on DLT and digital assets?

With MiCA, the regulation on crypto assets recently approved by the European Parliament and which as a regulation is already operational, the EU is the first ultra-national territory to adopt a regulation on crypto assets.

An epochal event.

A regulated market means more protection for investors, more guarantees for operating subjects such as exchanges and custody platforms, more growth opportunities for the market as a whole (the markets are very fond of the Far West).

It will be increasingly difficult to operate in crypto in full anonymity: everyone will have to implement banking-type procedures (KYC and anti-money laundering) and increasingly stringent monitoring methods. Even the tax advantages disappear, since the gains are taxed in the same way as any other type of capital gain.