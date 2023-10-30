a visit to the Worldcon fan meeting in Chengdu

Worldcon is the most important meeting for science fiction fans from all over the world. It comes from the USA and now took place in China for the first time. In addition to a lot of politics, it offered touching moments of cultural exchange.

Chengdu Worldcon took place in the brand new Science Fiction Museum by the Zaha Hadid architectural firm.

At the opening ceremony it became clear that the first Chinese World Science Fiction Convention would be completely different from all previous ones. Normally, Worldcon, as it is called for short, is a kind of cozy class reunion for science fiction fans from all over the world who like to come in costumes of their favorite heroes and sport pink hair or Star Wars swords. The meetings, which have been held annually since 1939, are financed by membership fees and organized by volunteers, usually in some convention center in the USA.

