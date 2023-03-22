This text is part of the Special AI of Italian Techentitled “Talk to me. The artificial intelligence revolution”, on newsstands free of charge with the newspaper The Republic starting Thursday 23 March





A little doctor, a little confidant, a little nerd, a little multifaceted and eclectic expert in the most diverse disciplines, sometimes even a poet, songwriter, journalist and writer.

This is how in recent months we have known ChatGPT, which has already conquered us with its amazing qualities, showing us the extraordinary benefits that its entire lineage will be able to offer us in the years to come.

Interview Generative AI, 5 questions (plus one) to Hiroshi Ishiguro by Emanuele Capone

March 18, 2023



It is therefore worth balancing enthusiasm, trying to think about a couple of risks with whom we will have to deal.

The first is that of “single thought”: 200 million people – who will soon become one billion and then maybe two – are receiving more or less the same answers to the same questions.

The disease “x” is treated in this way, the best footballer of all time was “y”, the best wines are those that are produced in “z, k, w”, the history of Egypt tells that…

But, of course, each of us has already asked ChatGPT much more important questions about raising children, politics and economics, religions, ethics and who knows how many other extraordinarily complex and sensitive issues. AND most of us are taking ChatGPT’s responses at face value because few know its limits and margins – in some cases even important ones – of error. “Word of ChatGPT”, will soon become an expression that we will use as a synonym for “truth”.

What impact will this flattening of global knowledge have on the economy, society, religion and politics? How much space will be left for critical thinking, for comparison, for diversity of views? The doubt is that, without realizing it, we are playing with a weapon of manipulation and mass approval of public opinion and global collective consciousness, at least for the moment firmly in the hands of a handful of Scrooges.

Justice and artificial intelligence Being a lawyer – and a judge – at the time of ChatGPT by Ernesto Belisario

20 March 2023



And you would be wrong if you sought comfort in the experience made so far with Google, which the whole world has been questioning for several decades, because BigG does not offer us take-away answers but a heterogeneous series of sources in which to look for them. It’s up to us to form an idea, although unquestionably conditioned by the order in which Google’s algorithms propose the different sources.

Web series EnglishA, the web series on understanding how artificial intelligence works by Pier Luigi Pisa

March 21, 2023



Il second risk concerns our privacy: querying ChatGPT, in fact, we are delivering to its algorithms and its owners a lot, indeed, a lot of knowledge about us.

Of course it has already happened with Google, with Meta, with Apple, with TikTok and the other BigTechs but, from this point of view, the “chat” mode could be a “killer application”, because it generates empathy, because the answer to the first question stimulates us to ask a second and then a third and a fourth and with each question we risk, more or less consciously, to open up more, sometimes almost to confess, to reveal fears, doubts or, simply, curiosities, interests and the most intimate preferences, and we do it directly, relieving those on the other side of the screen even from the annoyance of having to infer them from our interactions, our likes, our shares or our comments. And that’s not enough. Because in chat we also feel more alone, less observed, less in public and more in private and, therefore, freer than when we interact on a social network or query a search engine.

The combination of these two risks could trigger the perfect storm for global society: the masters of the algorithms, in fact, could get to know us better than they already know us today and have even more effective tools to limit our freedom to self-determination in every kind of choices.

* Member of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data