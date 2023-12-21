A week after the Balocco case: how is Chiara Ferragni doing (really) on social media

Circa 90 thousand fewer followers in a weekfrom 13 to 20 December, which includes both the day on which the news of the Balocco case (it was December 15th) be the one where you are publicly apologized on Instagram (December 18): this is how much the pandoro story cost Chiara Ferragni. At least for now and only in terms of the audience.

To understand how it went, how it is going and how this story will probably go, we got help from DeReva company specializing in digital strategy and communication, which we asked for an analysis of the case Ferragnithe possible consequences on Fedezto broaden our gaze to the past and also a comparison with similar situations.

We also asked DeRev analysts to take the right time to have a reliable picture of the situation, because in these cases haste is truly a bad advisor. And going to see what happens to the social profiles of a public figure a few hours after the outbreak of a scandal hardly gives a correct vision of the problem.

Interview From 300 euros to 10 million: the incredible story of Martina Strazzer and Emanuele Capone’s Amabile jewels 12 December 2023 The constantly growing trend (except in the last few days) of Chiara Ferragni’s followers on Instagram

For Chiara Ferragni it is the first decline since 2015

Given all this, around 90 thousand fewer followers are they many or are they few? They are many for an ordinary person and they are many in absolute value, but they are objectively few for someone like Chiara Ferragni: to be precise, they are more or less 0.3% of its communitywhich has 29.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

And yet, there is a but not recently. Indeed, there are two: first, and contrary to what one might imagine, the downward curve has not eased after the apology video but it actually became further accentuated; above all, in terms of audience on Instagram, this story represents the first, a real setback for Chiara Ferragni since 2015 to date and the greatest hemorrhage of followers in the history of his channel on Instagram.

Also Fedez has lost followersaround 32 thousand less in the last week: they are less in absolute terms but (again) they must be seen in relation to the number of followers, which for him are less than half compared to hers.

The curves of the followers of Ferragni (above) and Fedez on Instagram in recent months: the decline in recent days is evident

Perception and comments on Instagram

More serious, and perhaps even more surprising, is the fact that the so-called sentiment (the tenor of people’s reactions) is generally negative.

Over the last week, in addition to the apology video, Ferragni has published 5 posts on Instagram: 3 concern commercial collaborations with Pantene, Alpro and Falconeri, 2 are personal (a photo of the daughter and one of her outfit) and overall they generated over 3.7 million interactions. With a relatively low average daily engagement of 1.6% (on average, Even Italian politicians do better).

Between almost 120 thousand comments to his posts from the last week (107 thousand under the apology post alone), the sentiment is extremely negative: “The comments of support and trust refer to the first phase of the crisis, when the news of the fine spread, while in the days Subsequently, the faction in defense of the entrepreneur gradually diminished – he pointed out to us Roberto Esposito, CEO of DeRev – And Chiara Ferragni’s attempt to stem the unfavorable reactions by fixing some of the positive comments high up, to make them more evident and push the criticism down was of little use.”

Other data relevant, and perhaps more worrying also from the point of view of the professional activity of the popular influencer, it is the fact that the negative comments also extended to the other 5 posts of the week, especially to the commercial collaborations, from which many users traced back to the pages of the sponsored brands, going to pour their criticisms there too. In many cases even accompanied by request to terminate contracts with Ferragni.

The rankings From Del Piero and Vialli to Meloni and Modi: the 2023 of Italians on social networks by Emanuele Capone 08 December 2023

google trends: research on the Balocco case

The precedents: Elisabetta Franchi and Propaganda Live

Broadening our gaze to the discussions relating to Chiara Ferragni online and on other social networks media, together with Google searches linked to his name, DeRev explained to us that the entire affair has so far registered an interest that corresponds to approximately 48% of what his participation in Sanremo 2023 generated.

This interest has translated well 2740 articles that were shared on social mediawhere they totaled 446,335 interactions, with (again) a sentiment of 94% negative or laughter, 2% amazement and only 4% support.

To make a comparison with other similar cases, the crisis involved Elisabetta Franchi in 2022 it lasted only 72 hours (while this seems far from over) and caused the loss of 25 thousand followers from the brand’s Instagram profile, which then began to grow again in the following days.

Another similar case is the one that concerned Roberto Angeliniwell-known musician of the broadcast Propaganda Livewho in May 2021 was accused by an employee of his restaurant: the news, despite having a strongly negative sentiment that led to his public apology, had given a further boost to the growth of followers on social media, which however then completely stopped arrested and flattened in the following years.

As for the interest generated on the Web, in both cases we are talking about volumes decidedly lower than the Ferragni case: if the Pandoro affair received more or less half the attention received by her participation in Sanremo, Elisabetta Franchi’s case does not go beyond a quarter and that of Roberto Angelini is around 8%. It remains to be understood if and how much this attention remains high will it be useful to the young entrepreneur or not: to understand it, we just have to wait a few more weeks. Or some more scandals, too.

@capoema

Share this: Facebook

X

