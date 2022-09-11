A week of digital news / Jobs’ beautiful daughter is also sour on the iPhone 14! Is it the cheapest to go abroad to buy love crazy? Graphical AirPods Pro 2 cost-effective? Huawei’s “piercing the sky” technology breakthrough?

Don’t have time to watch the latest or most interesting digital news? Keep up with the footsteps of “United News Network”, take you to select the digital news of the week, as well as ratings and comments to let you quickly understand the big and small things. See other “Digital Breaking News of the Week” here.

Countries have gradually lifted the lockdown to welcome tourists. Neighboring Japan has opened a conditional “no-guide system” independent travel system from yesterday (7th), South Korea has also extended the quarantine exemption for Taiwanese tourists, Thailand has also relaxed entry regulations, and Taiwan has also opened in September. From the 12th, the implementation of visa-free entry for nationals of the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and diplomatic relations will be resumed. It is rare to go abroad, and it is not an exaggeration to buy the latest iPhone 14, but is it really cheap to go abroad? “United News Network” uses a chart to interpret which country is currently the most cost-effective to buy! (continue reading…)

Expectation: ★★★★★ Editor’s comment: It turns out that this country is the most cost-effective, but you still have to be careful about warranty issues…

The iPhone 14 is paired with the iOS 16 system, which can play new tricks on the lock screen. (Retrieved from Apple’s official website)

Apple’s autumn press conference debuted at 1:00 am today (8th), as rumored, the iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro2, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch 8 and the new Apple Watch SE, which have been out of date for 3 years, debuted, “United News Network” Take everyone to see Apple’s new products. (continue reading…)

Excitement: ★★★★★ Editor’s comment: It’s finally here! I’m going to buy a new iPhone 14 Pro Max too!

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max upgrade the lens to a 48-megapixel camera. (Provided by Apple)

AirPods Pro finally released the second-generation AirPods Pro 2 after 3 years of violation. This time, it not only adds functions to the charging box, but also is 500 yuan cheaper than the first generation. Apple launched AirPods Pro 2 this time, and AirPods Pro (first generation) was removed from the official website at the same time. With AirPods2 and AirPods 3, how to choose these three Bluetooth headsets, “United News Network” makes a chart for you to choose! (continue reading…)

Purchase degree: ★★★★★ Editor’s comment: You can see from this article that the AirPods series earphones are suitable for you, you don’t have to buy the most expensive AirPods Pro 2!

AirPods Pro 2 can slide up and down on the headphone handle to operate various playback functions. (Retrieved from Apple’s official website)

Comparing the prices of the iPhone 14 series and the iPhone 13 series on Apple’s official website in Taiwan, it is found that the overall price has increased by 2,000 yuan this year. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 14 series has verified rumors that the affordable and flagship models will use A15 and A16 chips respectively, and the mini version will be canceled. Both versions are 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. The affordable versions are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and flagship. The models are iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and is the affordable version really “upgraded” compared to the iPhone 13 series? “United News Network” takes you to see the clues with charts. (continue reading…)

Expectation: ★★★★★ Editor’s comment: I seriously think that the iPhone 14 Pro is really a lot of upgrades.

The iPhone 13 (left) and iPhone 13 mini (right) are still available on Apple’s official website. (Retrieved from Apple’s official website)

In the early morning of this (8th) morning, Apple’s autumn press conference exposed the full range of new iPhone 14 machines. Youtuber “Joeman” gave an urgent lecture late at night to comment on this new Apple product. He bluntly said “it’s very boring”, but also mentioned the 3rd of the iPhone 14 Pro series. The big highlights are that the “Dynamic Island” screen, camera lens and resolution, and the strongest A16 chip on the surface are still good highlights. (continue reading…)

Competitiveness: ★★★★★ Editor’s comment: Is it because Android didn’t work hard, or Apple didn’t work hard…?

Joeman watched Apple’s press conference and called it “very boring.”Picture taken fromJoeman Channel

After Apple’s press conference today (8th), the iPhone 14 has decided to bid farewell to the mini. If you love small mobile phones, are you a little regretful or are you still looking forward to the mini’s reappearance? Or think that the iPhone 14 series is expensive, and want to go to Apple’s official website to buy old iPhones for cheap? But you have to pay attention, if you don’t compare the price well, I’m afraid you will buy more expensive than the original price. “United News Network” mapping takes you to the official website to find out. (continue reading…)

Small degree of luck: ★★★★★ Editor’s comment: There is an old machine that sells more expensively… Fruit fans are really going to cry

The iPhone 14 Pro series has removed the bangs screen, replaced it with a hole-punch screen design, and has a “dynamic island” for early adopters. (Retrieved from Apple’s official website)

Apple released its latest mobile phone, the iPhone 14, in the early morning of the 8th, but it was “no new idea” by Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late founder, Jobs. (continue reading…)

Innovation: ★★★★☆ Editor’s comment: But looking at the global pre-order situation, it is selling well. What do you think of Baojie?

Eve, the youngest daughter of Apple’s late founder, Steve Jobs, tweeted on the Internet that Apple’s latest mobile phone, the iPhone 14, is “nothing new”.Picture taken from[email protected]

Yesterday (6), Huawei took the lead in Apple’s iPhone 14 and may have new satellite communication technology, showing off the Mate 50, the world‘s first satellite communication mobile phone that “pierces the sky”, claiming that it can be used in places without telecommunication network signals. Sending emergency text messages through the Beidou satellite system is regarded as a “life-saving artifact” for climbers, but the mainland media slapped the face hard, saying that the Mate 50 was “first launched but not supported”, causing many netizens to bombard “then promote this (satellite)” communication) why?” (continue reading…)

Dumbfoundedness: ★★★★★ Editor’s comment: In this comparison, is Apple’s “Satellite SOS” more powerful, or Huawei.

Huawei launched the world‘s first satellite communication mobile phone, the Mate 50, which can send emergency text messages where there is no telecommunications network signal, but the first launch does not support it. (Photo taken from Huawei’s official website)

In addition to Apple’s press conference this week, there is also a news that has recently caused heated discussions among many people, that is, Zenly, known as a “positioning artifact”, is about to enter history and cease operations. But in fact, not only the Zenly app can do the positioning function, in fact, through the built-in “find” of iOS and Google Maps, you can also share your location information in real time. (continue reading…)

electric otter girl provided

Magic degree: ★★★★☆ Editor’s comment: It turns out that you can do it without Zenly, be careful not to do bad things behind your other half!

