Don’t have time for the latest or funniest digital news? Keep up with the “United News Network” and take you to select digital news of the week, as well as ratings and comments to let you quickly understand big and small things. See other “digital explosions of the week” here.

Did you know that Apple’s iPhone is inMovie“Can’t be used by bad guys”? In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which debuts on Netflix on Dec. 23, the director is going all out to break that rule. (continue reading…)

Surprise degree: ★★★★★ Editor’s Comments: So it is! The next time you go to the movies, make it clear that you already know the ending of the movie (mistake).

The scene of the suspense film “Turning Back: Peeling the Cocoon” came to the Mediterranean Sea, and an unsolved murder case occurred, and the mysteries need to be solved one by one. But the director also reminded that the plot has twists and turns like the title of the play, and it is difficult to know who the murderer is until the end. (Associated Press)

The password management company Nordpass recently announced the top 200 most commonly used passwords in the world in 2022. The number one is still “password”, which can be cracked within 1 second. So what is Taiwan’s favorite password? It’s not “so simple” as 123456, but it also highlights that the public’s awareness of network security is somewhat insufficient, and they still use weak passwords to protect their own accounts. “United News Network” also sorted out the “Taiwan’s Favorite Password Top 200” at the bottom of the article to see if you accidentally used these easy-to-crack passwords! (continue reading…)

Practicality: ★★★★☆ Editor’s comment: There are 200 detailed “passwords” in it, do you want to see if your favorite password is listed among them!

Nordpass recently announced the top 200 most commonly used passwords in the world in 2022. The number one is still “password”, which can be cracked within 1 second. (Schematic / ingimage)

The FIFA World Cup, which fans have to stay up late every four years to lock in, kicked off in the early morning of November 21, Taipei time. Many netizens are looking for resources to watch “free” matches during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Live broadcast, but the Internet is full of a bunch of “fake game live broadcasts”, and there are also YouTube channels that post football game screens and attract 36,000 people to watch them as the game scene, but they don’t find it. He said with a smile that the game screen is too realistic. (continue reading…)

Funny degree: ★★★★★ Editor’s comment: Hahaha, I will die laughing (down), if you are really unfamiliar with football, I am afraid you will be deceived!

Qatar, the host country of the World Cup, had a bad start against Ecuador in the early morning of November 21, Taiwan time, losing 0-2, becoming the first host team to lose in the opening game of the World Cup. (Associated Press)

A positive girl in the UK shared her “catch and eat” coup on social media. Just type a specific word in the search function of the photo to confirm whether there are other photos in her boyfriend’s phonegirlPhoto. (continue reading…)

Skill degree: ★★★★☆ Editor’s comment: You can check not only boys, but also girls (proclaiming equal rights for men and women).

Leah teaches listeners how to “hack” her boyfriend’s phone to find sexy photos. Picture taken from TikTok

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series has been very popular since its launch in September, and the delivery period has even been extended again. Some fruit fans simply wait for the launch of the iPhone 15 next year. “Lianhe News” also previously reported the new iPhone 15 Ultra information. But now foreign media reports that the appearance of the cheap version of the iPhone 15 may change again, and it wants to become a “lighter and lighter iPhone.” (continue reading…)

Expectation: ★★★★☆ Editor’s comment: God, I seem to like it more, but I already have the iPhone 14 Pro Max in my hand (beaten).

Foreign media reported that the appearance of the iPhone 15 may change again, and it wants to become a “lighter iPhone.” The picture shows the iPhone 14 Pro (from left), iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. (reposted from Apple’s official website)