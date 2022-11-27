Home Technology A week’s digital explosion / 3 million people rushed to watch the “Fake World Cup”! 200 groups of commonly used passwords of Taiwanese people are publicly disclosed, and you can use the iPhone to watch “thunderstorm” movies?The new mobile phone is more rounded | New information on science and technology | Digital
Technology

A week’s digital explosion / 3 million people rushed to watch the “Fake World Cup”! 200 groups of commonly used passwords of Taiwanese people are publicly disclosed, and you can use the iPhone to watch “thunderstorm” movies?The new mobile phone is more rounded | New information on science and technology | Digital

by admin
A week’s digital explosion / 3 million people rushed to watch the “Fake World Cup”! 200 groups of commonly used passwords of Taiwanese people are publicly disclosed, and you can use the iPhone to watch “thunderstorm” movies?The new mobile phone is more rounded | New information on science and technology | Digital

Don’t have time for the latest or funniest digital news? Keep up with the “United News Network” and take you to select digital news of the week, as well as ratings and comments to let you quickly understand big and small things. See other “digital explosions of the week” here.

Did you know that Apple’s iPhone is inMovie“Can’t be used by bad guys”? In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which debuts on Netflix on Dec. 23, the director is going all out to break that rule. (continue reading…)

Surprise degree: ★★★★★

Editor’s Comments: So it is! The next time you go to the movies, make it clear that you already know the ending of the movie (mistake).

The scene of the suspense film “Turning Back: Peeling the Cocoon” came to the Mediterranean Sea, and an unsolved murder case occurred, and the mysteries need to be solved one by one. But the director also reminded that the plot has twists and turns like the title of the play, and it is difficult to know who the murderer is until the end. (Associated Press)

The password management company Nordpass recently announced the top 200 most commonly used passwords in the world in 2022. The number one is still “password”, which can be cracked within 1 second. So what is Taiwan’s favorite password? It’s not “so simple” as 123456, but it also highlights that the public’s awareness of network security is somewhat insufficient, and they still use weak passwords to protect their own accounts. “United News Network” also sorted out the “Taiwan’s Favorite Password Top 200” at the bottom of the article to see if you accidentally used these easy-to-crack passwords! (continue reading…)

Practicality: ★★★★☆

Editor’s comment: There are 200 detailed “passwords” in it, do you want to see if your favorite password is listed among them!

Nordpass recently announced the top 200 most commonly used passwords in the world in 2022. The number one is still
Nordpass recently announced the top 200 most commonly used passwords in the world in 2022. The number one is still “password”, which can be cracked within 1 second. (Schematic / ingimage)

The FIFA World Cup, which fans have to stay up late every four years to lock in, kicked off in the early morning of November 21, Taipei time. Many netizens are looking for resources to watch “free” matches during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Live broadcast, but the Internet is full of a bunch of “fake game live broadcasts”, and there are also YouTube channels that post football game screens and attract 36,000 people to watch them as the game scene, but they don’t find it. He said with a smile that the game screen is too realistic. (continue reading…)

Funny degree: ★★★★★

Editor’s comment: Hahaha, I will die laughing (down), if you are really unfamiliar with football, I am afraid you will be deceived!

See also  Inventory StarkNet Chain Game Ecology | Anue Juheng - Chaintext

Qatar, the host country of the World Cup, had a bad start against Ecuador in the early morning of November 21, Taiwan time, losing 0-2, becoming the first host team to lose in the opening game of the World Cup. (Associated Press)
Qatar, the host country of the World Cup, had a bad start against Ecuador in the early morning of November 21, Taiwan time, losing 0-2, becoming the first host team to lose in the opening game of the World Cup. (Associated Press)

A positive girl in the UK shared her “catch and eat” coup on social media. Just type a specific word in the search function of the photo to confirm whether there are other photos in her boyfriend’s phonegirlPhoto. (continue reading…)

Skill degree: ★★★★☆

Editor’s comment: You can check not only boys, but also girls (proclaiming equal rights for men and women).

Leah teaches listeners how to
Leah teaches listeners how to “hack” her boyfriend’s phone to find sexy photos. Picture taken from TikTok

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series has been very popular since its launch in September, and the delivery period has even been extended again. Some fruit fans simply wait for the launch of the iPhone 15 next year. “Lianhe News” also previously reported the new iPhone 15 Ultra information. But now foreign media reports that the appearance of the cheap version of the iPhone 15 may change again, and it wants to become a “lighter and lighter iPhone.” (continue reading…)

Expectation: ★★★★☆

Editor’s comment: God, I seem to like it more, but I already have the iPhone 14 Pro Max in my hand (beaten).

Foreign media reported that the appearance of the iPhone 15 may change again, and it wants to become a
Foreign media reported that the appearance of the iPhone 15 may change again, and it wants to become a “lighter iPhone.” The picture shows the iPhone 14 Pro (from left), iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

news more-news context-box article-section”>

A week’s digital explosion / 3 million people rushed to watch the “Fake World Cup”! 200 groups of commonly used passwords of Taiwanese people are publicly disclosed, and you can use the iPhone to watch “thunderstorm” movies?The new phone is more rounded

Don’t have time for the latest or funniest digital news? Keep up with the “United News Network” and take you to select digital news of the week, as well as ratings and comments to let you quickly understand big and small things. See other “digital explosions of the week” here.

Netflix’s new job opening reveals that it will create a 3A-level action role-playing game that will be presented in the form of multiplayer online play

In the recent external recruitment information, it was revealed that Netflix plans to create a new 3A-level PC game, and it may be presented as a multiplayer online game.

Twitter employees responsible for writing coding content must report to Elon Musk on weekly work items, coding lines

After abolishing the option for employees to return to the office according to their personal needs, or to work remotely at home and other places, Elon Musk recently began to require employees responsible for writing coding content to submit a weekly report, which includes weekly work content and plans to complete the work in the future Matters vs. writing lines of code.

Lego launches expansion groups such as “Frozen Mario Suit and Frozen World” to create a bigger Super Mario world

Lego announced that it will launch new products in the Lego Super Mario series on January 1, 2023, including a new creative toolbox expansion set, as well as new expansion sets “Frozen Mario Suit and Frozen World“, “Walrus Snow Adventure” “, “Princess Brigitte’s Garden Hot Air Balloon”, “Lava Wave Journey”, “Pecky Eagle Knock”, and also includes the sixth generation character package.

Korean media revealed that NVIDIA, Qualcomm and other chip manufacturers transferred 3nm orders to Samsung

The Korea Economic Daily (The Korea Economic Daily) obtained news that Samsung Foundry, a foundry business of Samsung, has received orders from NVIDIA, Qualcomm, IBM, Baidu and other companies, and will use its 3nm GAA (Gate-all-around, surround gate) ) process technology to assist the foundry to produce the wafer products required by the cooperative operators.

FTC rumored to file antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft over Activision-Blizzard acquisition

After Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard has attracted the attention of EU antitrust agencies and will conduct in-depth investigations into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may also prepare to file an antitrust lawsuit to prevent Microsoft’s acquisition deal.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy