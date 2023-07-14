Home » A whisper in my ghost
In times of artificial intelligence, where is the boundary between man and machine? Various popular stories in films, series and books try to discuss this question. Priscilla Joy traces a development in the debates on the subject that began as early as the late 18th century. From mechanical ducks to the cyborg manifesto to whether memory is the difference between being human, she sheds light on different ideas while leading us to other interesting questions: “What kind of work is being delegated to robotic bodies? What effects does such a step have on today’s society?” An exciting article not only for science fiction fans, but for everyone who deals with a possible future of humanity and technology.

