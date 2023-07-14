a Wimbledon 2023 vince Christopher Eubanks • Techzilla

OPPO, the official smartphone partner of the Wimbledon Championships, today announced that Christopher Eubanks is the winner of the prestigious OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award 2023.

Created to recognize outstanding performances during the Championships, the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award honors young gamers who have excelled and achieved significant achievementswith the aim of inspiring them to reach new heights in their career.

Thanks to his exceptional level of skill and talent demonstrated during this year’s event, Christopher Eubanks was named the winner after a lengthy selection process which involved a panel of radio commentators and the vote of fans from around the world. Other nominees this year included Mirra Andreeva, Marta Kostyuk and Jiri Lehecka.

Christopher Eubanks, who caused a sensation at Wimbledon this year, has reached the pinnacle of his career ranking 43rd in the world rankings and is a source of inspiration for everyone. With his outstanding performance and impressive achievements throughout his careerChristopher truly embodies the spirit of the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award. His journey at this year’s Championships fully reflects OPPO’s brand value proposition, “Inspiration Ahead”, demonstrating optimism, strength and elegance.

For the fourth consecutive year since the inauguration in 2019, the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award was presented by OPPO and the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Previous years’ winners include Carlos Alcaraz in 2022, Emma Raducanu in 2021, and Coco Gauff in 2019, all of whom exemplify OPPO’s commitment and hope to inspire global audiences to push their limits to achieve success.

The partnership between OPPO e Wimbledon, now in its fifth year, is based on shared values ​​that have created a powerful connection between technology, tennis and the exciting experiences that take place on the courts of Wimbledon.

OPPO continues to uphold the spirit of its “Inspiration Ahead” value proposition and is committed to supporting and empowering people around the world to make a difference and find inspiration to succeed in the face of challenges.

