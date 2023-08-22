A work of art produced by AI is entitled to copyright. And the artist will no longer have centrality

The ruling issued on August 18, 2023 by the US District Court for the District of Columbia in Civil Action No. 22-1564 (BAH) denies the attribution of copyright to an image independently generated by an AI according to instructions (“prompt” ) provided by a user. The decision is apparently correct, but questionable because even without AI there are already many cases of “creative” works produced in a completely automatic way but protected by copyright. The problem is having approached the issue from the (wrong) point of view of the “subjectivity” of AI and not from that of the economic value of the final product.

Before proceeding with the analysis of the case, it is necessary to make a premise on “why” – beyond the journalistic interest – we should be concerned with a US sentence or, equivalently, with a decision taken by a foreign court. As a rule, in fact, sentences issued in other jurisdictions have no value in the Italian legal system, but more and more often, in the absence of precedents, it happens to read between the lines of national provisions references to “other” decisions.

On the other hand, considering that judicial cases concerning technological innovation arrive first in the USA and only (much) later in Italy, it would be hypocritical to deny not having taken into consideration the reasoning of an overseas court which has already faced a certain question. We can discuss all we want about the impropriety of such behavior, about the non-comparability of different legal systems, about the fact that, in this way, a sort of “decision-making dependence” is created on the judicial power of other countries, but the fact remains and therefore it makes little sense to ignore the phenomenon.

The reasons for the American sentence. And its repercussions on AI work

Having said that, and coming, therefore, to the point, the lawsuit with which this article deals was brought by a person who, after generating an image through an AI, had asked the US Copyright Office (USCO) to insert this “work” in the Register of Copyright in order to guarantee full legal protection. The USCO rejected the request highlighting the lack of a human creative contribution and the “creator”, not satisfied, turned to the district court to overturn the decision, however not having better luck. In fact, the judge settles the question in three lines by stating that “the question whether a work generated autonomously by a computer can be protected with copyright … in the absence of any human intervention in the creation … is that provided by the (US Copyright, nda) Register: no.”

Although apparently acceptable, as mentioned, this motivation should be taken with a grain of salt because it is based on some unexpressed assumptions that are not entirely in line with the reality of digital content creation.

In general terms, the most relevant cultural error (but not the only one), even before being legal, is psychological: attributing to software the role of subject instead of tool, thus confusing the (legal) subjectivity from the autonomy (operational).

Behind the evaluation of an Ai’s work there is a widespread perceptive error

Just look at the images that accompany articles dealing with AI, systematically characterized by androids or other semi-mechanized anthropomorphic figures that subliminally suggest the existence of some form of “consciousness” in the machine. Who knows if similar reactions would occur if, instead of the “usual” robot, these articles were illustrated with images of vacuum cleaners running around the house or numerically controlled milling machines making mechanical components or furniture.

Even the decision of the American judge suffers, albeit implicitly, from this perceptual error because by denying the registration of the file generated with the AI ​​in the copyright register, he assumes – indeed, he expressly writes it – that the final result was actually created “autonomously” by the software and therefore without human intervention. In other words, the refusal of copyright attribution is based not on the absence of intrinsic value of the final product, but on the fact that it is not an expression of human creativity.

Is an AI product an expression of human creativity or not?

But if this principle holds, then photographs taken with the “burst” functions that record sequences of dozens of images per second without human intervention should have no value. Those taken with the remote control should have even less value, in all those cases in which the camera is placed in places forbidden to a human being (for example, a cage for throwing the hammer), or the ceiling of a sports hall . Finally, those images extracted – which is technically possible with a decent quality level since at least 2015 – from video footage in which human intervention on the single frame.

The same goes for images created on the drawing board with the functions of photo editing software which, starting from a photograph, generate various types of versions – from outline to the transformation into line drawings or in the most diverse pictorial styles – or which, more prosaically, “decide” which is the best “cut” for a given photo by altering its original visual field or establishing the best combination of exposure, contrast, shadows and so on.

The use of autotune, burst shots, the modification of the faces of the actors

Nothing different about the sounds, for which it will be enough just to mention theautotune or, wanting to generalize the topic, talk about shapers like the Kemper Profiler. In each there is software that intervenes between the vocal out of tune of the “singer” or the electrical signals generated by the pick ups of an instrument to straighten them (the former) or generate the sound – let’s say – of the Stratocaster coupled with a Ritchie’s Vox AC30 Blackmore. And if we want to talk about automatic voice generation, the new possibilities of using AI starting from short fragments to generate sentences with anyone’s voice are the conceptual evolution of synthesizers such as the venerable Vocaloid.

Also in the video – and therefore in the cinema – the theme is completely similar: the possibility of recreating and having actors who have disappeared or who are too old for certain roles act, has become concrete and economically sustainable so much as to allow Abba to create an incredible concert in which their digital clones go up on stage and to provoke “union” claims of the artists against the production companies who want to be able to reuse the image of the actors by feeding it to AI systems.

The circle comes full circle with the impact of artificial intelligence on writing and, in particular, on translations. There isn’t much to add on the subject since, with the due differences, the considerations already made apply.

The theme behind the use of these technologies is their economic use

So, to summarize and conclude the reasoning when it comes to automation of content production, the issue to be discussed is not who is the author but whether they are susceptible to economic use by whoever, in one way or another, has them made.

Put in these terms, the photographer who extracts a epic-shot of a sports performance from a “random” shot, the musician who generates a successful riff using an AI platform or the writer who “automatically externalizes” a very personal feeling are all entitled to economically exploit this product and therefore to claim the right ( right) to control its reproduction (copy): copyright, therefore.

Different speech applies to the moral right of the author, the one that is hardly ever talked about because it is of little interest in a world in which creativity – an individual and unrepeatable act par excellence – has become a product – a serial object, boring and reproduced countless times.

Of a “creative work” only the marketability is of interest and not the fact that it is the fruit of an inner labor or of years of study and application. What matters, like any “over-the-counter” object, is the finished product, to be placed in the trolley, consumed and thrown away as soon as one “better made” is found.

The world has changed. We can only wonder if we like it that way

In other words, a content created with a high technological contribution does not deprive it of its aptitude for economic exploitation and therefore of its protectability from (re)use by third parties. Therefore, what is needed is to distinguish the attribution of the creative act from the economic exploitation of a content generated in any way. Said in a different way: you don’t need to be “authors” to “make a living” on content.

We can, legitimately, be disturbed by the artist’s loss of centrality in the creation of a work and worry about the further stupidity of the individual who, after giving up using his body, is now doing the same with his mind. But from a strictly economic point of view, from that of the market, the decision of the American judge – and the complaints of the AI ​​catastrophists – makes little sense. The phenomenon has manifested itself, it cannot be stopped and therefore we can only decide how we want to adapt to a new reality.

Then, on the sidelines, we should ask ourselves whether it is legitimate to allow such important changes in our way of life to be decided by purely industrial and financial logics such as those of Big Tech but this, as the narrator said at the end of Conan the barbarian, is a another story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

