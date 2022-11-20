The latest news is that Xiaomi has started to put the foldable screen on the agenda. As we all know, Xiaomi’s first two MIX Fold series foldable screen mobile phones adopt the inner folding scheme of the inner and outer dual screens, and there have been reports before that Xiaomi’s latest foldable screen It will be produced in three form schemes: outer folding type, inner folding type and clamshell type.

It is worth mentioning that in terms of folding machine patents, Xiaomi has always been open, and Lin Bin, one of the founders of the company, once posted an engineering machine with a folding screen on social media, although Xiaomi also has a technical reserve of the outer folding form. , but the technical difficulties encountered in the research and development process did not appear in the end.

Recently, a developer Kuba Wojciechowski shared a prototype of Xiaomi’s foldable mobile phone on social platforms. The completion of this prototype is already very high. Not only is it almost the same as the shape in the patent drawing, especially in terms of outward folding design, it is considered by netizens to be extremely similar to the HUAWEI Mate X series.

Generally speaking, there are two types of folding screen mobile phones currently on the market: left-right folding and up-down folding. The mobile phone is folded outward, and as many as four lenses are fixed on the back side of the fuselage. Dual batteries are used inside, and the capacity of the larger one is shown as 3470mAh.

Judging from the current mainstream trend of folding screen development, the chances of this mobile phone meeting consumers in the future are not high, and folding screen mobile phones are still far from popularization. For example, comparing folding screen mobile phones to supercars, people Everyone has heard of it but not many have it.

In addition, since the emergence of folding screen mobile phones, there have been doubts. Although the mobile phone has a larger screen size than a smartphone, it is obvious that it cannot convince consumers except that it is large. Therefore, manufacturers need to invest more in research and development in the construction of the ecological circle. While being able to adapt, if they can also achieve business office, then this will undoubtedly become the favor of many consumers.