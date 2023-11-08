A year ago the world discovered ChatGpt. So AI has already changed the world of work

The impact has already been there. Artificial intelligence is already changing the world of work. And our society. In November 2022 OpenAi published ChatGpt, the generative AI that has become a symbol of the advent of this new technology capable of writing texts and creating images as if a human were generating them. A year later it went from zero to 1.5 billion users (Similarweb data), and its parent company reached a valuation of 80 billion dollars. Those who use ChatGpt and its competitors such as Google’s Bard or Elon Musk’s newborn Grok do so to write and send emails, check data in financial statements, make forecasts, market analysis, create websites, images, translations, or develop applications.

Chatbots have become assistants to millions of professionals

AI is already the assistant of tens of millions of people. Twelve months ago OpenAi opened a window onto a future that until recently seemed distant, perhaps impossible to imagine. Today that future is reality. It has become an important part of public debate, bringing with it overwhelming news and frightening unknowns. Artificial intelligences and the companies that are creating them promise to redesign everything: economy, work, personal relationships, welfare. The entire society as we know it. And it’s all happening faster than anyone thought.

Future Station Elon Musk and the end of the work (which will not happen) by Riccardo Luna 03 November 2023

When it comes to Ai, the number one suspect is always the world of employment. Threatened by tools that already know how to do many of the tasks done by humans. According to the American investment bank Goldman Sachs, AI could replace 300 million full-time jobs over the next 10 years. A quarter of jobs in the United States and Europe.

The World Economic Forum calculates that 85 million jobs will be replaced by 2025. All the reports released in the last year are keen to underline that the use of AI could create as many new professional figures within advanced societies. But here the data becomes less precise. Because AI and its tools are able to evolve so rapidly that even new professional figures could become obsolete before their time.

300 million jobs ‘lost’ in 10 years. Will AI create new professional figures?

The only certainty, as certain as an economic forecast can be: global gross domestic product will rise by 7% – around 7,000 billion dollars – in the next ten years. All reports agree that all professions will have some impact from AI, which will integrate around two-thirds of the occupations known so far. This will not necessarily result in layoffs. Not in the short term at least. But AI has demonstrated that already today a large part of human activities can be replicated by software. And for the first time this new technology does not promise to free men from the heaviest tasks, from manual labor. But from the intellectual one.

The University of Pennsylvania found that the so-called ‘white collar’ workers will have the greatest impact. Professionals, accountants, bookkeepers, sales workers. For the moment, professions linked to personal care are saved, from barbers to psychologists, and those where a critical or artistic sense is needed, such as translators or composers.

Artificial intelligence What is it and how does it work Grok, Elon Musk’s new artificial intelligence by Pier Luigi Pisa 06 November 2023

The Ai is already the present. And the world quickly became accustomed to these tools. Even if the AI ​​are not perfect. They continue to make mistakes (they call them “hallucinations”), but they are already able to do many tasks required of professionals. A study conducted by some OpenAi researchers analyzed 19,256 tasks carried out by 923 professions: from writing an email to researching a document, from identifying authoritative sources to using them consistently. And it turned out that large language models like ChatGpt, Google’s Bard and the like are already burdensome to do 80% of these tasks. And they will get even better. A perspective that increases concerns about the future.

Perhaps AI will make human labor superfluous. What future?

The heads of the companies that are launching generative AI tools are behaving like futurologists and go from hypothesizing dystopian scenarios (“If not regulated, AI can wipe humanity from the face of the Earth”) to predicting the advent of a no better specified “age of abundance” where humanity will also be freed from work. “Humanity will no longer have to work” said Elon Musk last week in dialogue with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

It’s difficult to predict exactly when it will happen, he reasoned, “but it will happen.” “I don’t know if this will make people uncomfortable, but one of the challenges of the future will also be that of finding meaning in life.” The promise is to make humans free to do whatever they want. Create, read, contemplate nature, travel, the owners of these technologies promise. In watermark you can read “consume”, “spend”, because in the age of abundance if machines produce instead of human beings, for human beings, human beings will presumably have to consume for them.

The debate AI that will wipe out man could be a lie by Pier Luigi Pisa 02 November 2023

Scenarios. Difficult to imagine in a world still grappling with wars and hatred. Meanwhile, in their speeches, entrepreneurs and tycoons are already speaking in the ear of heads of state, suddenly overwhelmed by the urgency of creating shared rules to limit the impacts of this technology on society. From next January Italy will preside over the next G7. And AI will be one of the main topics on the agenda.

Share this: Facebook

X

