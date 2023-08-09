A24 Announces Production of Sequel ‘Talk to Me 2’ Following Box Office Success

A24 Announces Production of “Talk to Me 2” Following Box Office Success

The independent film company A24 has struck gold yet again with their latest supernatural horror film, “Talk to Me”. After its recent release in North America, the film has already achieved significant success at the box office, prompting A24 to officially announce the production of its sequel, “Talk to Me 2”.

In a short teaser video released by A24, the upcoming sequel is titled “Talk 2 Me”. The twin brother directors Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, best known for their Australian YouTube channel “RackaRacka”, are confirmed to return to direct the sequel. “Talk to Me” marked their directorial debut.

The first film follows the story of a group of students who hold a supernatural party where they command spirits by saying the spell, “Talk to me”. They experience possession by these ghosts for a limited time, with disastrous consequences if they fail to let go within 90 seconds. As their addiction to playing with spirits grows, they unwittingly unleash a group of malevolent ghosts, turning their soiree into a gateway to hell. The film explores the dangerous consequences of their actions and how the “unprecedented death” party game will ultimately conclude.

Released in North America on July 28, “Talk to Me” earned $10 million at the box office in its first week, making it the second highest-grossing film for A24 after “Hereditary”. The film’s success is expected to continue as it is set to debut in major theaters in Taiwan on August 11.

Fans can anticipate the release of “Talk 2 Me” as A24 builds on the supernatural world established in the first film. Stay tuned for more updates on this chilling sequel, and be sure to catch “Talk to Me” when it arrives in theaters near you.

Please note that the teaser video for “Talk 2 Me” can be found on A24’s Instagram page.

Subscribe to the Hypebeast newsletter to stay updated on the latest trends and offers. Also, don’t miss other exciting film announcements such as the second trailer of “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED” theatrical version and Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” coming to Disney+.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

