Abandoning the thin-mans flagship positioning, ASUS Zenfone 10 specifications first exposed-ePrice.HK

Abandoning the thin-mans flagship positioning, ASUS Zenfone 10 specifications first exposed-ePrice.HK

The ASUS Zenfone 9 released in September last year is a rare flagship mobile phone equipped with a small screen in the market. Recently, there is news that ASUS will postpone the release of the successor model Zenfone 10 until the fourth quarter of this year. Nevertheless, the website PriceBaba has been the first to disclose the specifications of Zenfone 10, and it is said that ASUS will use a larger screen, and the flagship will no longer be small.

Screen enlarged to 6.3 inches

The AMOLED screen of Zenfone 9 last year was 5.9 inches. It is reported that this year Zenfone 10 will increase to 6.3 inches and continue to support 120Hz refresh rate. The website PriceBaba did not mention the choice of processor, but it said that the RAM will not be less than 16GB, with 256GB or 312GB storage, the pre-loaded system is Android 13, and it can be updated to Android 14 after it goes on the market.

Battery capacity increases at the same time

As the size of the screen becomes larger, the body can also use a larger-capacity battery. The battery of Zenfone 10 is said to be 5,000mAh and supports 67W fast charging, which is more than 16% higher than the 4,300mAh of Zenfone 9. The new phone will also be from the same Factory ROG Phone introduced a liquid cooling system. The main camera lens is 200MP, but it is not mentioned how many lenses there are.

Source: phonearena

