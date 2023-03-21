Yesterday I went to meet Abel, and I’ve been wanting to do it for a while. Since the first articles about this came out child robot who would be able to “recognize our emotions” (newspaper headlines on scientific topics are unfortunately almost always misleading). It is at the Piaggio Center of the University of Pisa.

As often happens with scientific research, there isn’t much solemnity: they go up 3 floors of stairs of the Faculty of Engineering and you arrive at the small room where one of the most interesting robots there is lives. Slumped in a chair is what researchers call “Abel’s mom”; now dull and outdated, it looks like a dummy from a scary movie. Only the upper body of Abel was made, because the project is about emotions and not also about mobility. Abel is able to change the facial expression making an ugly, or happy, or sarcastic, or satisfied face on the basis of the indications he receives from 3 young researchers who play with him with the curiosity and amusement that my son would have. There is a good climate.

Life has changed for Abel since ChatGPT and other systems arrived generative artificial intelligence: If you combine a robot that makes faces to express emotions with a powerful tool that can speak, you really get something that approaches the human experience. In fact Abel is able to give a voice and a face to ChatGPT: it is a face gentle, almost submissivebecause ChatGPT was designed like this, as if it had been tamed by whoever wrote the algorithms, they tell me, they preferred to make it a servile being to avoid problems.

This is not always the case: if you connect ChatGPT to Llama, the AI ​​model created by Meta, the robot becomes aggressive, arrogant, rude during the conversation because no limits have been imposed. Now the thing, in the confines of a small laboratory, is very funny. But a bad artificial intelligence, what damage could it create? Sam Altman, the creator of ChatGPT, is concerned: The countdown to setting the limits of artificial intelligence has started. As has been the case for a century now, it is a question of using technology to improve the world and not to destroy it.