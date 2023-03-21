This morning I found a newsletter from Taylor Lorenz in my mail informing her readers about the suspension of her Twitter account. In case you don’t know Taylor Lorenz, she is perhaps the world‘s best-known journalist for net culture and invented the “OK, Boomer” meme.

Just yesterday I wrote here on piqd about how the Twitter files show a cabal of woke activist collaborators controlling viral streams on the central meme hub (Twitter), suppressing conservative opinions, and the dilemma of doing so in the face of democratized media manipulation tactics. Now the new owner is arbitrarily blocking journalists’ accounts and I have a stomach ache. (I published this text in my own newsletter this morning and translated it into German for piqd.)

When asked by the journalists who posted the Twitter files why Musk bought the platform, he replied, “I thought this was important for the future of civilization (and) to protect the expansion of consciousness.”

He’s right about that: Viral streams and the memetic dissemination of ideas have been shaping the collective imagination and our worldview for over ten years, with all the good and bad consequences that result from it. Both the Obama and Trump eras were distinct outcomes of this new, accelerated, democratized, smooth, highly viral and visible public opinion-forming process.

—

In a famous speech, Clay Shirky once described the possibilities offered by the new coordination tools on the Internet as “Love, Internet Style”. Memetics and virality were still new models of thought when Shirky talked about them at Supernova 2007 and, after a “memetic winter” that followed a first wave of memetic thinking in the early 1990s, offered new ways to talk about these new distribution options after the Breaking away of gatekeepers by traditional media to contemplate.

Here is a transcript of this portion of that talk:

What our generation is witnessing right now is that we have an array of tools to pull together things that matter to people in a way that increases both their scope and longevity in ways that were unpredictable just a decade ago was. The coordination tools that we have now – and I’m not talking anything fancy, I’m talking mailing lists and Usenet and weblogs and wikis – these tools turn love into a renewable resource. (…) Until recently, the radius and half-life of this affection was fairly limited. You can celebrate a birthday party with love alone. But if you add the coordination tools of the Internet, you can write an operating system. We used to do small ones [und persönliche] Things of love, but big things [die über ihren persönlichen Kreis hinausgingen], required money. Now we can do great things for love.

Taylor Lorenz just lost access to what is perhaps the most important coordination tool for random reasons. In Shirky’s words, she lost access to the tool critical to spreading Love, Internet Style.

—

I have history with Twitter as some of you may know. Good times, bad times, yada yada. I loved Twitter and still do. It’s the closest thing to a global hive mind. Processing information in real-time on a global scale, hilarious jokes and art alongside chaotic and downright disturbing or violent thoughts, followed by insights that make you stop. You could almost call the everyday chaos on Twitter human.

Twitter and social media at large is the real world, and the old digital dualism of the digital as a separate sphere of human existence, as articulated in the Cyberspace Declaration of Independence, no longer applies. This position has not been tenable for a long time without many people noticing it. Hackers and trolls will have a hard time with this, and anachronisms sometimes appear in the strangest places. And because this is the real world, it also contains all the irrationalities and weird stuff that makes us who we are.

Controlling the viral streams – controlling “love, internet style” – means controlling real life, what we see and care about and talk about: what makes up our world.

All of these journalists, now banned from the platform (and sometimes reinstated), have publishing opportunities elsewhere with huge readership, and they weren’t really “silenced” by being banned from Twitter. But Musk has been exposed as the clown of free speech, and I think excluding journalists from the collective hive mind is akin to censorship, private company or not.

Twitter is still the closest thing we have to a hive mind, and shutting people out of the collective consciousness shouldn’t be done on a whim. Not for claiming that “women are not men” and not for reporting the location of Elon Musk’s private jet.

I don’t care if it’s a secret cabal of activist collaborators controlling viral streams to influence the process of public opinion-forming, or a wealthy free speech clown, or coordinated mobs working together behind the scenes.

I want a lockdown procedure that follows the law, period. Neither the old “woke” Twitter nor the new “fake-libertarian” Twitter accomplishes this.

I’ll keep using the platform for now and cover the bad taste in my mouth with strawberry vanilla vape.

Just in case, here’s my mastodon: @[email protected]

—

Abigail Shrier, who is/was also involved as a journalist in the publication of the Twitter files, also has a good text with other perspectives on the blocking of journalists that are worth reading: Real-Time Doxxing and the Littlest Musk.