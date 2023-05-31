Home » Absolute Game Exploration Classified: France ’44 Mid-D Day Weeks – Classified: France ’44
Absolute Game Exploration Classified: France '44 Mid-D Day Weeks – Classified: France '44

Absolute Game Exploration Classified: France ’44 Mid-D Day Weeks – Classified: France ’44

A few days ago, a trailer revealed that developer Absolutely Games was working on some sort of World War II video game. Well, we can now cover the project in more depth, as Absolutely and publisher Team17 have officially lifted the curtain on the title.

It’ll be called Classified: France ’44, and it’ll be a turn-based tactics game inspired by the untold stories of the Jedburghs, an Allied special forces unit that was thrown into the shafts in the months leading up to D-Day Heartland occupied France.

In the announcement press release, we’re told that the game will offer“Evolutionary Game Mechanics”with an emphasis on stealth, while also featuring a morale-based combat and suppression system.

While it is said that Classified: France ’44 will feature a non-linear and replayable campaign, the title will also feature a mission editor, allowing the community to design and create using the same tools that Absolutely used to create the game and its planned DLC. Task. However, this only works on PC.

There’s no word yet on when we can expect Classified: France ’44 to debut, but we’re told the game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox family of consoles later this year.

