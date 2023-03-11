A USB-C soldering iron? This may not sound particularly useful at first and looks more like a gimmick. But a small and compact soldering iron that can be used on power banks and simple USB-C chargers can be much more useful in practice than you might think at first.

So I don’t need a soldering iron on a daily basis and here a large soldering station is a waste of space and unnecessary, especially for smaller craft projects. Portability isn’t impractical either.

This is where the TS101 soldering iron comes into play. This is a soldering iron that can be supplied with up to 65W either via USB-C or DC input.

The soldering iron is wonderfully compact and even has a small display. But how well does the TS101 work in practice? Let’s find out exactly this in the test!

The TS101 in the test

The Miniware TS101 is an extremely small and compact soldering iron. The actual module is only 98 mm long and has a maximum diameter of 16.4 mm at the thickest point.

The very short length is due to the easily removable tip. The manufacturer offers many different tips for the soldering iron. These can be easily pulled out of the soldering iron and stowed away separately, practical!

Of course, because of these very compact dimensions, the Miniware TS101 is extremely portable and can be carried in a simple tool bag, it is not much larger than a pen.

However, the ergonomics are certainly not perfect as a result. The soldering iron feels very narrow in the fingers and doesn’t have the best grip either. However, for smaller jobs or even medium-length projects, this is perfectly fine.

display and buttons

On the top of the soldering iron there is a small OLED display, as well as two buttons.

The OLED display shows you the current temperature as well as various menu items. You can set the temperature freely between 50 and 400 degrees, choose the standby time, set the standby temperature, etc.

For this you use the two buttons further in front of the soldering iron.

Power via USB C or DC

On the Miniware TS101 you will find a USB-C input and a DC round connector input.

The USB C port uses the Power Delivery standard and accepts up to 45W. Up to 45! The soldering iron also works with 20W Power Delivery, for example, but then of course it has less “bang” and heats up noticeably more slowly.

Alternatively, you can also use the DC 5.5 x 2.5 mm input, which accepts 9-24V and a maximum of 65W.

Works great and heats up fast!

With 45W input power, the Miniware TS101 is a very capable soldering iron! This takes about 8 seconds to heat from 20 to 300 degreeswhich is extremely fast!

It also takes just a few seconds longer to get to 400 degrees.

Due to the actually quite high performance, the TS101 can also process larger solder joints. Before that I had the TS80, which was only 18W. Here things could get “tight” when soldering together two thicker cables (2.5-4mm²). The TS101 has enough power here to master such solder joints without major problems.

However, the version I bought only came with one attachment and it has a very narrow tip! This attachment is more for smaller pads, like on an Arduino breadboard, etc.

The TS101 is ideal for such handicrafts! However, this can also solve larger pads without any problems, even if I would probably recommend a larger tip here.

“Low Voltage”

In itself, the Miniware TS101 works very well! However, here and there I had the problem that the soldering iron suddenly went out or reported “Low Voltage”, although I was using a sufficiently powerful power supply.

I have a feeling this is something to do with the USB-C connector or the cable. This has happened more with some cables and it is usually enough to turn the USB-C connector once.

Conclusion

If you only have the occasional craft project that uses a soldering iron and you’re looking for something compact and uncomplicated, then I highly recommend the Miniware TS101!

Also, if you are looking for a portable soldering iron, the Miniware TS101 is a great choice! Simply put the small soldering iron, USB-C cable and power bank in your pocket and you can solder, repair, etc. on the go or with customers.

The soldering iron also has a lot of power! If you feed it with 45W, it gets hot extremely quickly and can also handle larger solder joints well. Considering that the TS101 is so compact, it has a lot of power.

But if you are dealing with larger solder joints or you have to regularly solder cables to some plugs etc. then I would probably buy a different tip. The included tip is very small, sufficient for small components or breadboards.

Fortunately, alternative tips for the TS101 are readily available, at least from China (approx. €15).

The only thing I have to criticize is of course the feel in the hand. The soldering iron is very narrow and not overly grippy.

Not a drama per se, but if you use it for X hours every day, then that would be a minus point.

The bottom line is that I can only recommend the Miniware TS101! I am very satisfied with the soldering iron, even if it is not exactly cheap. The flexibility to operate it via USB C is worth it to me.