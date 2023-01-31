[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

Ensure user experience and operational security

Google expects to release the new version of the operating system Android 14 this year, which may have further requirements on the App version, including at least Android 6.0 or above, otherwise the system will refuse to install it.

In the relevant coding content on the 9to5Google website, it shows that the Android 14 operating system will automatically block the installation of apps that do not have a minimum operating system version requirement, or that have a minimum operating system version requirement that is too low. The main purpose is to make the app more complete and compatible The operating environment of the new version of the operating system can also prevent users from continuing to use the old App, which may cause security problems in system operation.

On the other hand, this approach can further help eliminate third-party apps that have not been updated for a long time.

In fact, in the news announced by Google a few days ago, it has actually stated that the apps that will be put on the Google Play Store later must meet the requirements of the corresponding Android 12 or later versions. Compatible with Android 6.0 and later versions.

However, there are still many third-party apps that fail to comply with such regulations. Many of them are because the developers no longer maintain and update them. At the same time, in many cases, users manually install and use them through APK files. Therefore, Google hopes to use them through Additional restrictions to reduce the continued use of older versions of apps on newer operating systems, while also ensuring the safety of newer operating systems.