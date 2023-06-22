Accenture: AI will impact 9 million workers in Italy

“The adoption of generative artificial intelligence will make it necessary to train not only new talent but above all the upskilling and reskilling of the current workforce, involving around 9 million Italian workers”. As Mauro Macchi, Chief Executive Officer of Accenture Italia, during the presentation of the new study “Technology Vision 2023, When Atoms Meet Bits: The Foundations of Our New Reality”, at its twentieth edition.

Among the results of the Accenture survey is the possibility that AI, if correctly approached by companies in our country, favors the creation of 2.5 million more jobs.

“Today Italy has the great opportunity to reach the productivity levels of the main countries, accelerating the adoption of the three technologies that represent the digital core of contemporary organizations: cloud, data and artificial intelligence” continued Macchi.

According to the study, up to 40% of all working hours will be supported or enhanced by generative AI in the coming years. Among business leaders, 98% of respondents agree that underlying AI models will play an important role in their organization’s strategies over the next three to five years.

Here are the 4 key trends that the consulting firm predicts for the near future:

Digital identity: the ability to authenticate people and resources will represent the link between the digital and physical worlds. “Digital identity is a fundamental element – he said Roman Valerius, Cloud First Lead of Accenture Italia – so that we can be recognized in these worlds for who we are, not as happens today in which, depending on the social network or the site we are on, we present ourselves with an ever-changing identity. We want to have a single identity and be uniquely recognized in this world of atoms and bits.”

Data transparency: AI can’t reach its full potential until companies can use the data they have. Organizations must be able to examine the entire data journey cycle, verifying whether their approach to data collection and management is appropriate. All companies are required to have greater transparency, whoever manages to offer it will have an advantage over their competitors.

Generalized AI: One of the great changes in the history of artificial intelligence is the introduction of “foundation models”, i.e. AI training sets and models that are easily adapted to solve the tasks for which they were trained.

Dialectic between science and technology: the relationship between science and technology is becoming increasingly close, with one accelerating the progress of the other and vice versa. We are now in a “Big Bang” phase, increasing the speed with which results can be achieved and their potential impact on people’s lives. This can trigger enormous changes, and help us address today’s global challenges such as climate change or those in the field of medicine.

