In his short but readable text, Mitchell Burns shows why the idea of ​​feminist foreign policy has not yet been thought through to the end.

The paper, which presents Feminist Foreign Policy like a manifesto, is 89 pages long. Burns, who works at the Berlin NGO MICT International, has read it and comes to the conclusion that not enough thought has been given to what exclusion and vulnerability actually mean – both conditions that feminist foreign policy wants to remedy.

As an expert in the field of media communication and technology, Burns argues from the point of view of discourse access: Who is able to participate in public discourse? What are the requirements for this?

If you don’t have a voice in public discourse, you won’t be heard, and accordingly you won’t be perceived as excluded or vulnerable. Feminist foreign policy runs the risk of missing its intended goal if it does not take this into account appropriately.

The example used by the author: The rural population of Africa, who defend themselves against land grabbing and privatization, but who are socially so marginalized that their class struggle as such is practically not mentioned in the usual emancipation discourses and in media/technology projects supported by funds from development cooperation occurs.

A blind spot that can be fixed?

Mitchell Burns calls for a collective reflection on how to further develop the project of Feminist Foreign Policy, which he sees as promising. Anyone who would like to take part can send him an email. At the bottom of the recommended text, the sentence fragment “please send your thoughts to us directly” is linked to his email address.