The year is coming to an end. Recently, there should be many people whose work is the same as mine. It is entering the year-end settlement period, and many projects are entering the final stage. In addition, new projects for next year will be planned, and the busyness will break the chart. Fortunately, Recently, there is OPPO Pad Air. The built-in multitasking and cross-device connection functions allow me to complete the work progress of the day efficiently. After work, I can also use Pad Air to watch dramas and listen to music, and create A little lazy moment!

Just use the Pad Air to get the day done

When I go to and from get off work every day, I will put the Pad Air in my bag and take it with me. Considering the tablet with a 10.3-inch large screen, the body of the Pad Air is quite lightweight, only 440 grams in weight than a bottle of mineral water It is also light, and you can put it in a small daily bag, and you can also put down an umbrella, purse, and carry-on cosmetics without taking up too much space in the bag.

Usually, I use Pad Air to plan my work schedule for the whole day. The advantage of the large screen is that I can use split windows to juxtapose two apps. You can put the data on one side, and put a calendar or notepad on the other side to speed up work efficiency. You don’t need to switch between different apps, which is much more convenient.

The gesture to open the split window is also very simple, just slide down with two fingers from the bottom of the front camera to open the split window.

Moreover, the split window can also adjust the size of the left and right windows according to your own needs, which is a very user-friendly design.

By the way, in addition to the split window function, Pad Air can also turn the App into a floating small window, and freely adjust the position where the App appears, just like using a computer.

What’s more convenient is that you can directly drag files across apps. For example, if you want to drag a picture in a file to a third-party app, you just need to drag the file directly.

I also use the wireless projection function of the Pad Air to project onto the TV in the conference room during meetings. Firstly, there is no need for wiring, so that it is not limited where the tablet should be placed. Second, it is very intuitive to use a tablet. Compared with using a computer to project, I am afraid of the computer. A window that should not appear in the meeting accidentally appears in the meeting, and it is much simpler to use a flat-panel projection.

In addition, Pad Air actually has a “cross-screen interconnection” function in the settings, which allows the screen of the mobile phone to be directly projected onto the Pad Air, so that you can directly drag the files in the mobile phone to the tablet, and the scrapbooks of the two devices can also be used. Sharing, easy to copy and paste content. Currently, mobile phones that can be interconnected across devices include Find X5 Pro, Reno8 Pro, Reno8 and Reno7. It feels like it is time to upgrade this mobile phone in my hand, hahaha

Big screen and Dolby Atmos, enjoy the lazy time watching dramas

After finishing the work progress of the day, I can finally enjoy the lazy time of watching dramas and watching movies when I go home. I really feel that I should have this kind of ME TIME that belongs only to me every day. No matter what I want to do, I just follow a drama alone , It is very important to enjoy music, read a book, drink a cup of coffee by yourself, and settle down the exhaustion of a day’s work.

What I do most often is to take a tablet and lie on the sofa to relax and watch dramas. Whether I want to sit, watch, or lie down, the 10.3-inch Pad Air can provide a comfortable viewing experience. The Pad Air screen The 8mm narrow bezel design is adopted, and the screen-to-body ratio reaches 83.5%. When watching dramas, there will be a feeling of magnified visual effects, and you can be more involved in the plot, and the small easter eggs on the screen will not be missed on the 2K screen.

The screen itself has passed the eye protection screen certification, and the brightness adjustment has a smart brightness adjustment of 2048 levels, which can be adjusted in response to different indoor light conditions. I think the best thing is that it is also suitable for low-light environments where the ambient brightness is lower than 20 nits It is suitable for proper viewing brightness, so that the eyes of Pad Air will not be tired when looking at the Pad Air in a relatively dark environment.

I don’t know if anyone is like me. If you see a series or movie you like, you will not only keep up with the latest progress every week, but you will even listen to the original soundtrack of the TV series or movie when you are not watching the series, just when you are working or resting The background music makes people feel immersed in the beauty of the play!

Pad Air is equipped with Dolby ATMOS surround sound, and the symmetrical speaker design provides a more shocking sense of hearing. If you are watching a movie at home, you can directly play the sound outside, and the effect is not bad.

If you want to customize the sound effect, you can also adjust different sound effects from the settings, which is very flexible.

Ultra-high battery life, stay lazy and relax with me

The lazy and relaxing partner with me can’t run out of battery faster than me! Fortunately, the Pad Air has a large battery capacity of 7,100mAh, coupled with a processor designed for power saving, it can provide long ~ ~ long battery life performance, after fully charged, you can watch videos for 12 hours continuously, and use the entire season of episodes There is no problem after chasing. The charging is provided with 18W charging specification. Even if there is no power, you can restore the power through the fast charging function, and continue to accompany me to do what I want to do.

Although many people say that the screens of mobile phones are getting bigger and bigger, and I still need a tablet when I go out, but as far as my own lifestyle is concerned, the addition of a 10-inch Pad Air tablet can really make work and Life is much more convenient.

For example, when working with multiple screens to speed up work, an extra Pad Air can be used as a second screen to improve efficiency. When you need to go out and don’t want to carry a heavy laptop, you can just take the tablet with you when you go out. Stay productive. When you are resting, sometimes you want to lie on the bed and do nothing but lie on the ground and don’t want to move. As long as you hold a tablet by your side, you can watch dramas or do anything with your favorite posture. If you are still hesitating whether to buy a tablet or not If so, I sincerely recommend you to try Pad Air, the affordable price is very suitable for use as a home entertainment tablet.