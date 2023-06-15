Accompanying companies in digital innovation

Enterprises aim to build scalable, flexible, and resilient applications, but they don’t always succeed. Specialized in Cloud Native applications, Desotech was born to accompany them in digital innovation. Although digital transformation is an increasingly shared goal of most modern companies, there are still few implemented strategies that bring business results. According to an analysis by McKinsey, in fact, 70% of digital transformation strategies fail in the short term. According to Gartner, only 35% are on the “good track” to achieve satisfactory digital transformation goals.

Focus not only on companies

Founded in Altamura, Desotech’s goal is double. On the one hand, to provide services and expertise to organizations wishing to build, expand, maintain or manage their native cloud infrastructures. On the other, we offer a series of training courses both for companies that want to train their team in the use of these technologies, and for individuals to improve IT skills and competences.

The knowledge is missing

Francesco Grimaldi, Tech Team Leader of Desotech

Cloud Native represents the future of every workplace. However, since it is a constantly evolving sector, in Desotech we have chosen to invest heavily in the constant training of each of our trainers. Because each of them has the latest certifications related to infrastructure management. What we have understood working in this area is that companies often implement strategies without having sufficient knowledge of what they are doing.

Accompany companies

Desotech is the only certified training partner of Mirantis and SUSE and training partner of “The Linux Foundation”. Among the companies that have relied on the Altamuran company there are numerous international realities, but also SMEs and public administration bodies.

The Desotech Academy is born

What differentiates Desotech is a modus operandi. In fact, to keep the quality of its service high, it ‘obliges’ the company to include only people with solid and advanced training in its team. A characteristic which, especially in the IT and technological sector, is not always easy to satisfy. Solve the important thing gap that characterizes Italian companies and professionals in the adoption of digital technologies compared to the rest of Europe and to stop the brain drain in the north or abroad are the two missions of Desotech. And for this very reason, after the summer of 2023, he will give life to the Desotech Academy.

An ambitious goal

It is a real internal academy that will allow EDUCAtIoN (at the expense of the company) young people selected to manage infrastructures and provide training courses to companies. The goal is ambitious: to assume all the costs of training the professionals of the future. The most deserving will be employed within the company or will be prepared to better present themselves in the world of work outside Desotech. By joining the Desotech Academy each of the students will receive training and certifications for an economic value of around 40 thousand euros each; in addition, a monthly reimbursement of expenses will be guaranteed for each person.

Accompanying companies in digital innovation

Desotech’s headquarters are in Altamura and for us it is an honor, as well as a great responsibility. Ours is a niche company that deals with high-level technologies that are difficult to find in Southern Italy. The choice of invest however, in an area where it is difficult to find professionals, even focusing on young people, this is what makes us most proud. Because it gives us the opportunity to train professionals in our area (and beyond) and allow them to continue working within our network.

More and more international

In the last 5 years Desotech has supported more than 90 companies through targeted consultancy and training services. It has also helped train over 3,000 students in the use of Cloud Native technologies. The goal is to become an increasingly international reality, which knows how to enhance and enrich its territory of origin at the same time.