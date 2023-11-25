According to Bill Gates, with AI we could only work three days a week

Recently, Bill Gates participated in the podcast “What Now?” by Trevor Noah, where he shared his perspective on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of work. His vision, which envisions a world where AI would allow people to work just three days a weekoffers food for thought on the potential and challenges of this technological revolution.

AI as an engine of change according to Bill Gates

Gates, in his speech, made a comparison the impact of AI to that of the industrial revolution and the introduction of personal computers, emphasizing that while it won’t eliminate work as we know it, it will profoundly transform it. This transformation, according to him, could lead to a significant reduction in weekly working hours.

A future of reduced work

Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks at a sub-forum during the 2013 Boao Forum for Asia in Boao town, Qionghai city, south Chinas Hainan province, 6 April 2013.

The idea of ​​a three-day work week isn’t new, but what makes it intriguing is the prospect that AI could make it a reality. Gates envisions a world where advanced machines take care of the most onerous and repetitive tasks, freeing humans for more creative and rewarding pursuits. This scenario could also have positive implications on people’s quality of life and well-being.

Bill gates on AI: from changes to opportunities

Gates’ example of the evolution of office work with the introduction of computers is emblematic. Just as technology has changed the way we work in the past, AI also promises to bring about significant changes. However, to take full advantage of these opportunities, an adaptation by employers and workers will be necessary.

Gates’ vision offers us an optimistic look at the future, where AI is not a threat, but an ally that empowers humanity. However, to realize this vision, it will be essential to address the ethical, social and economic challenges that this technology brings. As always, innovation brings with it both opportunity and responsibility, and how society chooses to manage these dynamics will determine the course of our working future.

