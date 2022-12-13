It was in the air, now it’s happened. Elon Musk is no longer the richest man in the world. Tesla’s number one and new sole owner of Twitter has been overtaken by French entrepreneur Bernard Arnault as the richest man in the world. This time, both in the Bloomberg and Forbes rankings, the two most accredited compasses to keep track of the wealth of great entrepreneurs.

Arnault and his family at the head of the LVMH holding surpassed Musk in the afternoon: according to Forbes, Arnault’s assets rose to 190.1 billion, that of Musk dropped to 178.7 billion. Even Bloomberg in its list of the richest men in the world certifies the overtaking, but with a lower margin, albeit conspicuous: 172.9 billion for the French family at the head of the group that owns the Luis Vuitton brand, 168.5 billion for Musk .

Already last week Musk risked losing the record for richest man in the world, conquered two years ago after a long dispute with Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Musk was overtaken by Arnault for a few hours, but by a few hundred million dollars, based on the value of Tesla’s shares, most of Musk’s fortune.

But Musk had to pledge many of these shares for the purchase of Twitter: 44 billion, perhaps too much for a social network that even the most optimistic estimates value at about half. Today Tesla loses 3.5% on Wall Street, with the price per share back to 161 dollars, the lowest since November 2020. Only twelve months ago it was worth 420.