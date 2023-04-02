Elon Musk was worth $44 billion to take over the short message service. But just under half a year later, his company is only worth half that, as he revealed in an internal memo.

The tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has put the current value of Twitter at $20 billion (€18.56 billion) – less than half of the $44 billion he paid for the takeover six months ago. In an internal e-mail quoted by the US media, the entrepreneur describes Twitter’s depreciation and explains that the short message service had such great financial difficulties that it was at times on the verge of bankruptcy.

The email was about a new share-based compensation program for employees. Musk expressed the expectation that the company could return to profitability in the second quarter of the year as advertisers returned. He sees a “clear but difficult path” ahead of Twitter, on which the company’s value could rise to $250 billion. In what periods of time this could happen, said Musk not.

Musk took over Twitter in October. The boss of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX fired the top management of the online service and around half of the 7,500 employees at the time. Since then, Twitter has repeatedly suffered from technical glitches. Because the moderation of content has also been reduced, numerous companies are no longer advertising, which has resulted in a significant loss of revenue for the platform.

(APA/DPA)